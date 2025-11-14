Red Wings Could Add Key Defenseman from Stanley Cup Final Team Off Waivers

The Edmonton Oilers have been navigating a challenging season riddled with injuries, but as key players return, the competition for roster spots is intensifying. In a recent development, defenseman Troy Stecher was placed on waivers Friday. Serving primarily as Edmonton’s seventh defenseman, Stecher could find a larger role elsewhere, and the team had explored potential trade options before making the move, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) on X

Stecher (EDM) on waivers David Kampf clears and contract can be terminated

Stecher, 31, brings a dependable two-way game to the ice. He previously played for the Detroit Red Wings before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings in March 2022 for a seventh-round pick. A return to Detroit could be mutually beneficial. The Red Wings have struggled defensively at times this season, allowing 40 goals over their last 11 games, which ranks them seventh-worst in the NHL over that span. Stecher would be an upgrade over Travis Hamonic on the bottom pairing and could stabilize the rotation alongside Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

There’s a strong likelihood Stecher would be open to rejoining the Red Wings. He originally signed with Detroit as a free agent in 2020, and the team’s solid start to the season could make the reunion even more enticing. The organization is already familiar with his work ethic and reliable play, which could allow him to slot back into the blue line seamlessly.

Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) on X

Troy Stecher! #LGRW

Stecher brings valuable postseason experience as well as part of Edmonton’s recent Stanley Cup Final run, which the team facilitated by acquiring him and a fourth-round pick from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a seventh-rounder. While he didn’t record a point in eight playoff games, he finished with a +2 rating and delivered steady minutes in high-pressure situations. His playoff experience also extends to the Kings, where he tallied two goals and two assists in four games after arriving from Detroit.

For the Red Wings, claiming Stecher would provide both experience and stability to a defensive unit in need of reinforcement. At a cap hit of just $787k and with ample space available, Detroit could make a low-risk, high-reward move that bolsters the blueline and strengthens their playoff aspirations.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.