Red Wings Could Leverage Cap Space As NHL GMs Discuss CBA Changes in Detroit

NHL GMs gather in Detroit talk CBA changes, Red Wings’ cap flexibility puts them in a strong position to capitalize.

Recent reports indicate that NHL General Managers are going to meet in Detroit at some point this week with multiple levels of conversation in mind. One of the most pressing topics is when are some of the new CBA rule changes going to take effect. A report on Tuesday from Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli mentions that one of the CBA rule changes that is going to start heading into this season is the playoff salary cap.

Other changes that will be implemented soon is for players or teams looking to sign new contracts under the current structure will have until September 15th to do so before the new contract structures take effect on the 16th. This pertains to term and signing bonus amounts. Lastly, NHL players will now be able to endorse more alcoholic beverages like wine and spirits, which they weren't permitted to do before.

Another rumor coming out of the pending GM meetings in Detroit is that a trade with a notable player may be on the horizon. A insider report on Tuesday from TVA Sports reporter Renaud Lavoie explains that the Montreal Canadiens are looking to offload former goaltender Carey Price's contract with a draft pick being mentioned as compensation for a team taking on his contract. Price's eight-year deal, signed back in 2018, has just one season remaining at a massive $10.5 million cap hit. The Habs are nearly $6 million over the cap heading into next season and will need to make roster changes.

How Does This Affect Detroit

The Red Wings have more cap space than most at nearly $12 million and could consider doing the deal with Montreal. It's highly unlikely as Detroit will want to use their additional cap space to acquire more players that can make an immediate impact and help them get into the playoffs. However, this added cap space helped them not have worry about making moves to restrict themselves from going over the cap heading into the playoffs.

Teams like the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights have been able to compensate for injuries during the regular season by utilizing the long-term injury reserve loophole and adding more players with the freed up cap space. This gave advantages to teams in Detroit's very own division like the Panthers. This loophole being closed could mean teams feeling impactful injuries harder than before and could help the Red Wings edge their way past more teams if they themselves can stay healthy.

If it's near the trade deadline and the Red Wings appear to be out of the playoff hunt, they can use their cap space as a bargaining tool to help other teams get under the cap while benefiting in the process with picks and prospects. The news of the playoff cap being implemented this season could give Detroit a bargaining chip if utilized in either of these ways to help benefit themselves towards the future.

