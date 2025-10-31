Red Wings Could Make Play For Sabres' Alex Tuch Following Hot Start

After facing off against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, Detroit Red Wings fans got a firsthand look at winger Adrian Kempe, who tallied an assist in the loss. While he didn’t find the back of the net this time, the Swedish forward has been a consistent scoring threat and a familiar nemesis for Detroit in the past.

As the Red Wings continue their promising start to the season, optimism is growing about the team’s potential to make a playoff push, whether this year or in the near future. One major reason for that optimism is the organization’s projected abundance of cap space next offseason. Many fans are hopeful that general manager Steve Yzerman will make a splash in free agency by landing a marquee name.

One potential target could be Kempe himself. The 29-year-old is in the final year of his current contract, though Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman recently suggested he expects the Kings and Kempe to work out an extension. Friedman also noted that as the season progresses, leverage increasingly shifts to the players, especially those nearing free agency, a dynamic perfectly illustrated by Buffalo’s Alex Tuch.

Adding a player of Kempe's quality would help take the Red Wings to another level and Tuch, a two-time 36-goal scorer, is averaging a point per game this season. However, the Sabres’ 4-4-3 record has them outside the playoff picture. If Buffalo once again finds itself on the bubble at the trade deadline, Detroit could emerge as an intriguing destination with their 8-3-0 start to the season. The Red Wings have both the assets and cap flexibility to acquire a player like Tuch and potentially offer him a stronger chance to win.

Gibson Returns To Anaheim: Red Wings Face Tough Halloween Test Versus Ducks

Gibson faces his former club as the red-hot Red Wings clash with a surging Ducks squad. Can Anaheim spoil his homecoming?

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Of course, the risk lies in giving up assets for a possible rental. But if Detroit can convince Tuch that it’s building a winning culture as Patrick Kane experienced firsthand before re-signing with the team this offseason.

Adding Tuch to a right side that already features Patrick Kane and Lucas Raymond might create a bit of a roster logjam, but head coach Todd McLellan would likely welcome that challenge. Tuch could slide onto the top power-play unit or take charge of the second group, potentially shifting Emmitt Finnie into a secondary role. Either way, adding another proven scoring threat would make Detroit’s offense even more dynamic as the team continues its climb back toward contention.

Looking ahead to next summer, several big-name players are projected to hit the free-agent market including New York’s Artemi Panarin and Dallas’ Jason Robertson. However, both stars play for playoff-caliber teams that are expected to do everything possible to keep them in the fold. Buffalo, on the other hand, could once again find itself on the outside looking in, which might push the Sabres to consider moving assets rather than risk losing one of their best players for nothing.

That’s where Detroit could come in. With their strong start to the season and plenty of cap flexibility, the Red Wings could make a compelling trade offer with their prospect pool and draft capital for an elite scorer like Tuch and, perhaps more importantly, build a convincing case for him to stay long-term.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

Are The Pittsburgh Penguins For Real?

Crosby and Malkin are revitalized, leading league-leading Penguins. Can this aging core sustain a Stanley Cup push with solid goaltending and surprisingly deep support?

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.