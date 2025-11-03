Red Wings Could Target Familiar Face From Stanley Cup Contender To Bolster Blue Line

The Edmonton Oilers have dealt with a series of injuries this season, but as players return to the lineup, roster spots are becoming increasingly limited. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the team is exploring trade options for defenseman Troy Stecher, who has been serving as the Oilers’ seventh defenseman but could find a full-time role elsewhere.

Stecher, 31, is a reliable two-way defenseman who previously spent time with the Detroit Red Wings before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings for a seventh-round pick in March 2022. A return to Detroit could make sense for both sides. The Red Wings have struggled defensively in recent games, allowing 27 goals in their last seven games, which is the second-most in the NHL during that stretch. Adding Stecher would be an upgrade over their current bottom-pairing right defenseman, Travis Hamonic, and he is also four years younger.

There is reason to believe Stecher would be open to a reunion with the Red Wings as he originally chose Detroit as a free agent in 2020, and the team’s strong start to this season could make the opportunity even more appealing. The organization is already familiar with his work ethic and steady play, which could make him a natural fit on the blue line once again.

Stecher is coming off a Stanley Cup Final run with Edmonton, who acquired him along with a fourth-round pick from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a seventh-round pick. While he did not record any points in his eight postseason appearances, he finished with a +2 rating and provided dependable minutes in key situations. His extended playoff experience also includes an impressive stretch with the Kings, where he scored two goals and two assists in four playoff games after joining the team from Detroit.

For the Red Wings, adding Stecher would bring both experience and stability to a defensive group that needs improvement if they want to maintain their early-season momentum. With plenty of cap space and the likelihood that Stecher’s trade value remains modest, potentially costing only a mid-round pick, this could be a low-risk, high-reward move as Detroit looks to strengthen its roster for a potential playoff push.

