Red Wings Could Target Haula, Stamkos in Predators Yard Sale

On Thursday, Insider Elliotte Friedman spoke to the current state of the Nashville Predators, explaining the team doesn't know what direction they'd like to go in and could be open to making some moves. Nashville currently has the second-worst record in the NHL at 6-10-4 but has a young core to build around.

It's the older crowd in Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, Erik Haula and Michael Bunting, who are rumored to be available on the market while Friedman ruled top line center Ryan O'Reilly would be an unlikely trade candidate but if he wanted out, they could get a deal done.

This opens the door for some teams like the Detroit Red Wings, who could be in the playoff hunt and would be looking to add some depth up front. The biggest spot of need for Detroit is a second line center as the hopeful plan in developing Marco Kasper for the role has quickly flamed out with his start to the season and current center in the role with J.T. Compher is starting to show signs of decline in his game.

Players in Stamkos and Marchessault have no-move clauses that the player would have to waive in the event of a trade offer with Haula sitting with a modified six-team no trade clause that would be easier to work with. The Red Wings could even take a big swing at adding a player like O'Reilly or Stamkos, giving him the assurance that they would be in a prominent role on a rising team in the NHL and could find himself in playoff games next May, rather than in last place.

Haula seems like the best option as a rental, entering the final year of his contract and would be motivated to play for a new one. If his play is lacking, the Red Wings would be able to easily cut ties with him next July. The 34-year-old Finnish center has seen his play decline in recent years but this season, he is hitting another level with ten points through 20 games while playing second line minutes.

The move could be low-risk as well considering the Predators got him from the Devils for just a fourth-round pick and a low-end defense prospect. Detroit could experiment with the idea, adding in a depth center that could be good enough to play in the crucial second line role or even move him further down the lineup as he also plays wing and you can pick up a forward for next to nothing that could have his best season in two years. The Red Wings would have more than enough room to accommodate his $3.15 million cap hit just for this season and could look to even bring him back if he plays well.

