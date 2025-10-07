Red Wings Face Pressure to Extend Simon Edvinsson After Ducks’ LaCombe Deal

The Ducks’ big contract for Jackson LaCombe sets a market benchmark that could push the Red Wings to prioritize an early, high-value extension for young defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

The Anaheim Ducks have been aggressive when it comes to putting together a team that can contend for the playoffs this upcoming season. They made trades to add guys like Chris Kreider, signed Mikael Granlund and will be starting with the 2024 third overall pick on the main roster in Beckett Sennecke. They also retained some of their elite talent with extensions to Mason McTavish, Lukas Dostal and most notably 24-year-old defenseman Jackson LaCombe.

The young blueliner has been steadily improving with 43 points in 75 games last season. LaCombe's eight-year, $72 million contract with a cap hit at $9 million has reset the market in terms of what others defenders are asking for as Montreal is currently in a dispute with 2024-25 breakout Lane Hutson. This could also have an effect on the Detroit Red Wings as they too have a young defenseman that finished with 12 points less than LaCombe last season and is due for a new deal in Simon Edvinsson.

The 22-year-old pending restricted free agent is younger than LaCombe but has shown to be a solid top four defenseman at the NHL level for at least one season and the longer that the Red Wings management staff waits to extend him, it could mean the dollar amount climbs.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

If Edvinsson shows once again that he can handle a big role in the Detroit defense plus lead in areas like penalty kill this season, he could see his next contract land in the range of LaCombe at roughly $8-9 million per season. Starting next offseason, the new CBA will change contract limits: new deals will have a maximum length of six seasons, while contract extensions will be limited to seven seasons.

An extra year of holding Edvinsson till he turns 30 would be valuable plus getting a deal in early before the salary cap increases can give Detroit a better chance at getting a bargain contract. Recent insider reports suggest the salary cap could increase by nearly $12 million next season. Additionally, the Red Wings could free up to $13.25 million more in cap space if they decide not to re-sign veterans like Patrick Kane, James van Riemsdyk, Ben Chiarot, Travis Hamonic, and Cam Talbot, on top of their current $13.2 million in available cap space.

It'll be hard for Detroit GM Steve Yzerman to make the point to Edvinsson and his representatives that he doesn't deserve a massive deal if he is coming off another productive season, the market indicates he should be getting a big deal of that nature and the team has the ability to give him what he wants with so much cap space. It might be worth while for an Edvinsson extension to be near the top of the Yzerplan going forward.

Final Form? Red Wings Hint At Opening Night Lines During Practice

The Detroit Red Wings were back at practice this morning at Little Caesars Arena, and the lines they skated with could give a good indication as to what things could look like on Opening Night this coming Thursday.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!