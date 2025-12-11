Red Wings Hold Off Flames With 4-3 Victory in Calgary

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Things got dicey for the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of Wednesday evening's game against the Calgary Flames, but they would ultimately walk away with the two points.

With their 4-3 win, the Red Wings moved back into the top spot in the Atlantic Division with a 17-11-3 record through the first 31 games of their centennial campaign.

They've also now gone 3-0-1 in the first four games of their season-high six-game road swing.

The Red Wings built up a comfortable 4-0 lead by the end of the second period, and appeared in good position to keep their opponent off the scoresheet for the second consecutive game. However, the Flames refused to quit and made the Red Wings sweat for the entire final 20 minutes, which included the loss of defenseman Simon Edvinsson to a lower-body injury.

It was Alex DeBrincat who scored the game's first tally just 62 seconds after the opening puck drop, while rookie Axel Sandin-Pellikka increased the lead to 2-0 just three and a half minutes later.

Detroit then struck twice in short order in the game's middle frame thanks to the second of the game from DeBrincat followed by the team-leading 17th tally of the season from Dylan Larkin.

Goaltender John Gibson was in the zone again, looking just as comfortable in net as he did during Monday evening's 39-save performance in a 4-0 shutout win over the Vancouver Canucks.

But Calgary began chipping away at Detroit's lead in the third period beginning with a penalty shot goal from Joel Farabee, followed by a goal from Matt Coronato just 1:05 later.

With 5:20 left in regulation, the Flames drew back to within a goal after defenseman MacKenzie Weegar's shot through traffic found its way past Gibson.

Despite a late furious attempt to knot the score by the Flames with goaltender Devin Cooley on the bench for an extra attacker, their efforts would fall short.

Gibson won his third straight contest for Detroit, stopping 34 shots, while Cooley countered with 23 saves.

The Red Wings will be back at it on Thursday evening with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers from Rogers Place.

