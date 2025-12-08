Red Wings Hold the Conference’s Lone Claim to Key Offensive Stat

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

While the defensive numbers for the Detroit Red Wings aren't what they'd like them to be through their first 29 games of their centennial campaign, they're getting the offense that they need from their go-to players.

Their top producers are playing like it, as Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Alex DeBrincat have all already surpassed the 30-point mark.

In fact, the Red Wings are the only club in the Eastern Conference who can say they have three players to have already reached the 30-point mark.

Before Detroit's 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday evening, Raymond had enjoyed a seven-game point streak, scoring four goals and adding five assists during that span.

Before Saturday, Larkin enjoyed points in six straight games, scoring three goals with four assists during that span.

DeBrincat has points in three straight games, having scored twice while adding two assists.

And speaking of point streaks, future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane has points in four straight games, scoring twice while adding four assists.

Meanwhile, the secondary scoring that the Red Wings badly needed is starting to come through. Veteran James van Riemsdyk has scored in five of his last six games, including goals in three straight contests.

He had gone 16 straight games without finding the back of the net, but is now beginning to heat up.

Rookie Emmitt Finnie has a goal and three assists in his last four games played, while Andrew Copp scored his first goal since Oct. 11 as part of the win over the Kraken.

