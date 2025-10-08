Red Wings Honor Legend Alex Delvecchio With Jersey Patches For Upcoming Season

The Red Wings will honor Alex Delvecchio this season with #10 patches on jerseys and helmet stickers on Centennial jersey nights.

Alex Delvecchio, the beloved Detroit Red Wings legend and Hall of Famer who spent his entire 24-year NHL career with the franchise, will be honored with a jersey patch for the 2025-26 season after passing away on July 1, 2025, at the age of 93.

Honoring #10. ❤️ Patches will be displayed on our traditional home and road jerseys all season to honor Alex Delvecchio. A helmet sticker will be worn on Centennial jersey nights.

In tribute to his remarkable life and career, the Red Wings will honor Delvecchio with a commemorative patch featuring his famed No. 10 will be worn on both the team’s home and road jerseys. In addition, players will wear a helmet sticker on Centennial jersey nights as part of the ongoing celebration of the franchise’s rich history.

Delvecchio appeared in 1,550 regular-season games, scoring 456 goals and adding 825 assists for a total of 1,281 points. Remarkably, he missed just 43 games in his entire career due to injury, earning a reputation for both resilience and durability.

He was named to 13 NHL All-Star Games and earned second-team All-Star honors twice. A model of sportsmanship, Delvecchio won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy three times, in 1959, 1966, and 1969.

Delvecchio was a key member of the famous "Production Line," skating between Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. Together, they powered the Red Wings to three Stanley Cup championships in 1952, 1954, and 1955. He later served as team captain for 12 seasons, a record at the time that was eventually surpassed by Steve Yzerman.

At the time of his retirement in 1973, Delvecchio ranked second in NHL history in games played, assists, and points. He remains among the top Red Wings of all time in nearly every major statistical category.

Following his retirement as a player, Delvecchio transitioned directly into leadership roles within the Red Wings organization. He served as head coach and general manager from 1973 through 1977, helping guide the team through a transitional period.

In recognition of his contributions to the sport, Delvecchio was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1977. His number 10 jersey was officially retired by the Red Wings on November 10, 1991. In 2008, a statue in his honor was unveiled inside Joe Louis Arena, alongside those of teammates Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. He was also named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players in 2017.

