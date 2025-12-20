Red Wings' John Leonard Scores First Goal With Detroit Against Vezina Trophy Favourite

John Leonard made an immediate impact for the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, scoring just over a minute into the game to give his team an early lead. The recently called-up forward has shown promise since joining the Red Wings, following a quiet debut with a strong second game against the Utah Mammoth, where he earned an assist on Detroit's only goal.

Saturday’s goal came when Leonard crashed the net on a rebound, beating current leading Vezina Trophy candidate Logan Thompson. Leonard has been filling in on Detroit’s second line alongside Alex DeBrincat and Andrew Copp while veteran winger Patrick Kane remains sidelined. Leonard’s strong play could see him remain with the team even when Kane returns.

The 27-year-old New Jersey native has been dominant this season in the AHL, helping the Grand Rapids Griffins achieve a historic 22-1-0-1 start. Leonard has emerged as the AHL's top scorer with 19 goals and 10 assists for 29 points in just 20 games, finding the back of the net in 15 contests. His stellar November performance earned him AHL Player of the Month honors, with 24 points in 15 games.

A former sixth-round pick of the San Jose Sharks, Leonard has NHL experience with the Sharks, Nashville Predators, and Arizona Coyotes. However, most of his career has been spent in the minors, where he has steadily developed into a top offensive threat. Last season, Leonard recorded 36 goals and 25 assists in 72 games with the Charlotte Checkers and added 14 points in 18 playoff games during their run to the Calder Cup Final.

With Leonard’s confidence high and his play making an immediate impact, the Red Wings may have found a new weapon in their lineup.

