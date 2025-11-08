Red Wings' Lack Of Finish Proves Costly In 4-1 Loss to Rangers

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings returned home to the friendly confines of Little Caesars Arena after a winning road swing hoping to earn some valuable points in the standings.

While the Red Wings generated several prime scoring chances against the visiting New York Rangers, they were ultimately unable to capitalize. The Rangers, on the other hand, made the most of their opportunities, scoring twice in the third period on their way to a 4-1 victory.

The Rangers, who have a stunning 0-5-1 record on home ice, improved to 7-1-1 away from Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, the Red Wings have now dropped consecutive games and are 9-6 through the first 14 games of their centennial campaign.

New York struck first in the opening 20 minutes, as Will Cuylle beat Cam Talbot with a quick shot at 6:46 of the opening period while the Rangers enjoyed the man-advantage.

The Red Wings then drew even thanks to J.T. Compher's third goal of the season, as he took a pass behind the net from Mason Appleton and beat the crouched Jonathan Quick by going upstairs.

From that point on, Quick shut the door on the Red Wings and was even the beneficiary of a nanosecond of hesitation from a future Hall of Famer.

Not long after the Rangers took a 2-1 lead after Northville, Mich. native Noah Laba scored, Quick had a clearing attempt batted down by Patrick Kane, who had a gaping net to shoot at. Instead, the paddle of Quick's stick prevented Kane from getting a shot off as both Carson Soucy and Braden Schneider both rushed to the aid of their goaltender.

It was Kane's first game back in the lineup since he was injured on Oct. 17 against the Tampa Bay Lightning; he had missed nine straight contests.

The Red Wings also had a prime scoring chances early in the third period as Compher raced in on a two-on-one rush and attempted to pick the corner, only to have his shot somehow deflected by the outside cuff of Quick's glove.

New York then added a pair of insurance goals from Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere, the latter of which followed a Detroit defensive lapse.

Talbot finished with 22 saves, while Quick turned back the clock with his performance, making 32 saves.

The Red Wings will have to have a short memory, as they'll host the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday afternoon.

