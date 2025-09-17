Red Wings’ Latest Top Prospect Turning Heads with Immediate Impact

Detroit's most recent second round pick in Eddie Genborg is making an immidate mark on the SHL just two games into the season.

The Detroit Red Wings used their second round pick and this year's draft on a tall 6-foot-2 winger out of Sweden, Eddie Genborg. The 18-year-old has yet to sign his entry level deal and has returned home to play in one of the highest pro hockey leagues in the world with the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Some of the sport's greatest imports out of Sweden like Erik Karlsson, Victor Hedman and Elias Pettersson have all come out of the SHL.

Genborg should be in the right place as he's in a comfortable situation close to home, developing among other pro players like former NHLers Nicklas Bäckstrom and Jakob Silfverberg, both on SHL team Brynas IF. Genborg has been stellar through the first two games to start the season with Swedish club Timra IK, averaging a point-per-game with a goal and an assist.

His game has taken massive strides, already matching his previous SHL season total of two points in just 28 games, a sign of his continued development as he climbs the ranks into more competitive leagues. Before reaching the SHL, Genborg dominated Sweden’s J20 Nationell junior league, posting 19 goals and 15 assists for 34 points in 28 games, another major jump from a previous season, where he managed just five points in 25 games after moving up to that level.

His track record suggests he has a consistently adjusts to the style of play around him and can find ways to still be successful. The AHL is a more physical league with bigger, faster and stronger players and it could take him a while to adjust as most players do. However, he has shown he can quickly adapt and find his footing better and faster than most.

As a physical two-way forward, Genborg has drawn attention in scouting reports for using his large and heavy frame, weighing nearly 200 pounds at just 18 years old, to his advantage. He consistently wins puck battles and excels in positioning, particularly in net front situations, outperforming many of his peers in these areas. This was seen in his first goal of the SHL season when he screened a goalie, collected a loose puck and fired home a shot just outside the crease for an easy goal.

Detroit fans can expect to see Genborg on the international stage moving forward after playing on Sweden's U18 National team and will likely be featured on the U20 team several times over the next few years.

