Red Wings Look For Ways To Stop "Dynamic" Ducks In Rematch Of Halloween

The first meeting between the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks this season didn't go the way that Detroit would have preferred, as they were ultimately beaten by a 5-2 final score at Honda Center on Oct. 31.

It was during that contest that Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider appeared to have scored the game-tying goal in the second period, only to have it waived off after he was ruled to have used a distinct kicking motion. Moments later, the Ducks scored to make the score 3-1, a tally that would later stand up as the game-winner.

The Ducks, who have ranked near the bottom of the Western Conference for the past several seasons, are suddenly leading the Pacific Division and tied for second overall in the conference.

Players like Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier are leading the Ducks in scoring, while Troy Terry is currently on a nine-game road scoring streak. The Ducks have no shortage of young talent, which Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan described as “dynamic.”

"They're a pretty dynamic team," McLellan said following Thursday morning's skate. "Their young superstars have really evolved, you take (Leo) Carlsson and (Cutter) Gauthier they're playing at a high level and they're very confident right now. They have to be at the top of the offensive production in the National Hockey League, and they're feeling good about their game."

"They can skate, they have skill and size, and they're confident. That's probably why they're 11-4-1."

During the offseason, Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek, a former Red Wings forward and assistant general manager, parted ways with former head coach Greg Cronin and hired Joel Quenneville.

Quenneville is very familiar with the Red Wings, having coached against them in multiple postseason series as the bench boss of both the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks, the latter of whom he guided to three Stanley Cup championships.

While it's impossible to ignore the dynamic that Quenneville has brought to the Ducks, McLellan also acknowledged Verbeek's staff as a whole for their hot start to this season.

"I would say yes, but I would include the rest of his staff and I would also include the Ducks' (Verbeek's) management team," McLellan answered when asked if Quenneville deserves the credit for their start. "They filled in some holes and brought in some complimentary players that others thought were done...they've come in and played well for their team."

