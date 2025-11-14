Red Wings Lose Goaltender John Gibson Vs. Ducks

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson had performed well in a rematch against his former club, the Anaheim Ducks, on Thursday night.

However, he's departed the game following 40 minutes of play and has been replaced by Cam Talbot between the pipes.

While it's not clear exactly what caused Gibson's departure, he did take two separate shots off his mask that necessitated a stoppage in play. He also appeared to be sideswiped late in the second period and fell to the ice, though he would remain in the contest until the end of the middle frame.

Before his departure, Gibson had made several key saves for the Red Wings, especially in the first period during a scoreless tie.

Gibson has gone 4-5 in his first campaign with the Red Wings since his acquisition from the Ducks during the offseason.

