Red Wings Lose Second Minor Leaguer To New Opportunity

A pair of depth players have departed the Detroit Red Wings organization in as many days to seek other opportunities.

Just as 2020 Draft selection forward Cross Hanas (55th overall, 2nd round, 24th pick) signed a professional tryout agreement with the Dallas Stars, defenseman Brogan Rafferty (undrafted, signed as a UFA in July 2023) has also departed.

The West Dundee, Illinois native has taken his career overseas and signed a two-year contract with the Vaxjo Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League.

He was highly regarded by the club as evidenced by comments made by Vaxjo general manager Henrik Evertsson, saying that the team had coveted him for some time.

“Brogan is a defender we have had our eye on for a few years,” he said. “With his exceptionally good passing game, he fits really well into our style of play."

Rafferty was never drafted into the NHL, and instead officially entered the League when he was signed by the Vancouver Canucks in 2019 to a one-year entry level contract.

He had previously played for the Quinnipiac University Bobcats, and was also extended a pair of invitations by the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers as a Training Camp invitee, though he ultimately fell short of claiming a roster spot with both clubs.

Following a stint with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, Rafferty signed with the Red Wings as a free agent with a two-year, two-way contract in July 2023.

He spent the majority of his time with the Grand Rapids Griffins, scoring 13 goals with 16 assists in 62 games in his first campaign with the organization, followed by six goals and 13 assists in 52 games played last season.

Sergei Fedorov’s Mentorship Helps Boost Former Red Wing Daniel Sprong

The tenure of former Detroit Red Wings forward Daniel Sprong was relatively short, lasting only a single season. He played a role in Detroit's offensive attack by scoring 18 goals in 76 games, the second-highest total of his career in a single season.

While he was called up to the Red Wings at various points during his tenure, he ultimately never saw the ice in regular season play in a Detroit uniform.

