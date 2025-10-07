Red Wings Name Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider Alternate Captains for 2025–26 Season

Red Wings bench boss Todd McLellan names Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider as alternate captains for the upcoming season.

The Detroit Red Wings have officially named Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider as alternate captains for the upcoming 2025–26 NHL season, according to head coach Todd McLellan. This marks the first time both of the team’s foundational players have been entrusted with an 'A' as part of bigger leadership roles.

Raymond, known for his blazing speed and dynamic offensive skills, delivered an impressive 80-point campaign in the 2024–25 season, tallying 27 goals and 53 assists over 82 games. Seider, the team’s defensive anchor, has also shown remarkable growth. In the same season, he posted 46 points from the blue line, including 8 goals and 38 assists, while averaging over 25 minutes of ice time per game.

The decision to name Raymond and Seider as alternate captains represents more than just a symbolic gesture. Their elevated roles will likely see them taking on increased responsibility with mentoring younger players like the Red Wings' trio of rookies in forwards Emmitt Finnie, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka.

For Detroit, this move also signals a shift toward stability in team leadership as they look to capitalize on the talent they have nurtured through their rebuild. With captain Dylan Larkin continuing to lead the team, the addition of Raymond and Seider to the leadership group creates a strong core that blends experience with youthful energy and skill.

