Red Wings Off to a Start That’s Written in Their Past Stanley Cup-Winning DNA

It was a wild finish, but the Detroit Red Wings ultimately picked up the two points against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

Detroit prevailed by a 4-3 final score via the shootout, earning the extra point after it appeared the Kings had won in overtime after Kevin Fiala jammed the puck past goaltender Cam Talbot.

However, a video review determined that Fiala was guilty of goaltender interference, negating the goal.

The Red Wings were buoyed by a pair of goals from Marco Kasper, along with the third tally in as many games for Alex DeBrincat.

Talbot was impressive, making 35 saves, including denying all three Kings attempts in the shootout. Todd McLellan was also successful in his first appearance back in Los Angeles since being let go by the Kings as head coach in Janaury 2024.

Lucas Raymond was the only player to find the back of the net in the shootout, helping the Red Wings improve to 8-3 through the first 11 games of their centennial campaign.

It's been exactly 18 years since the Red Wings last won eight games in October.

It's noteworthy considering that it's only the fifth time in franchise history they've accomplished that mark. Three of those previous occasions just happened to come in what would ultimately be a Stanley Cup-winning season.

The Red Wings went 10-2-2 in October 1997, 11-2-0 in October 2001, and 10-2-1 in October 2007.

They also went 11-1 in October 2005, and while they won the President's Trophy as the NHL's best regular season team with 58 total wins, the less said about how that season ultimately turned out, the better.

It's certainly far too early to be thinking of a potential 12th Stanley Cup win in Red Wings history, considering that they would need to break their nine-season postseason drought, currently the second-longest in the NHL.

However, if history is an indicator, their hot start this October could bode well for them moving forward.

