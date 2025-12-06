Red Wings' Patrick Kane Officially Sets New NHL Record

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The six-game road swing for the Detroit Red Wings continues with a matchup on Saturday evening against the Seattle Kraken.

Their most recent tilt was a 6-5 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday evening, a wild back-and-forth affair that saw multiple Detroit comebacks that ultimately fell just short.

Part of the comeback effort was the 496th career goal from forward Patrick Kane, who knotted the score at 4-4 in the third period with a patented wrist shot from the top of the slot that beat goaltender Elvis Merzlikins.

Kane, who is hot on the trail of Mike Modano to become the highest-scoring U.S.-born player in NHL history, did pass Modano in one specific category with his performance on Thursday. He registered his 359th career multi-point game, passing Modano for the most by a U.S.-born player:

Kane's goal was his fourth of the season and first since mid-November, but he's also added 14 assists, giving him 18 points in 19 games.

He missed multiple games earlier this season when he was felled by an upper-body injury that he suffered late in Detroit's 2-1 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in mid-October.

