Red Wings’ Patrick Kane to Miss Wednesday’s Game in Hometown Buffalo

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Tuesday that star winger Patrick Kane will miss their upcoming road game in his hometown of Buffalo against the Sabres and will be reevaluated on Saturday.

The 36-year-old is still sidelined with an upper-body injury that was caused by a hard fall in the Red Wings' 2-1 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning last Friday. This will be the second game Kane has missed after being out of the lineup Sunday versus the Edmonton Oilers. He did skate on Monday but did not participate in practice.

The corresponding roster moves saw rookie Michael Brandsegg-Nygård jump to the second line right wing spot while Jonatan Berggren slotted back into the lineup onto the third line.

Kane to start the season has a pair of goals and three assists for five points in as many games so far this season. He's been on milestone watch for sometime now as Kane is just six goals shy of 500 and sits 43 points behind Brett Hull for the most points all-time by an American born player.

