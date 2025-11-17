Red Wings Pick Up Huge Two Points In 2-1 Win Over Rangers

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings bounced back from their disappointing overtime loss against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday evening, defeating the New York Rangers by a 2-1 final score just 24 hours later.

Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond scored the game winning goal for Detroit late in regulation, breaking the 1-1 tie and giving him his second point of the evening.

With the loss, the Rangers remain the NHL’s worst club on home ice.

There was also a scrum involving players from both sides after the game ended, as the Rangers took exception to Mason Appleton shooting the puck into the open net a split second after the final horn sounded.

Alex DeBrincat remained hot for the Red Wings, scoring a power-play goal midway through the second period. But the Rangers would knot the score at 1-1 after a controversial delay of game penalty assessed to Moritz Seider.

Detroit is now within a point of the lead spot in the Atlantic Division.

