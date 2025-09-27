Red Wings' Pre-Season Winning Streak Snapped After Penguins' Comeback

For the first time in pre-season play, the Detroit Red Wings didn't come away victorious.

The Pittsburgh Penguins responded from what was a 2-0 first period deficit with three unanswered goals, including a pair of third period tallies, to earn a comeback 3-2 win at PPG Paints Arena in downtown Pittsburgh.

Former Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri, who agreed to a professional tryout agreement with the Penguins, knotted the score with an early third period goal, followed by a power-play tally from Philip Tomasino that ultimately stood up as the game-winner.

As they did during their first pre-season contest earlier this week against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Red Wings iced a lineup mostly comprised of young players, most of whom will be playing in the minors this season.

One player who will likely spend time with the Grand Rapids Griffins, but doesn’t quite fit the “young prospect” label at 27 years old, is John Leonard, a former San Jose Sharks draft pick signed to a one-year, $775K contract this offseason.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Leonard scored twice for the Red Wings during the opening 20 minutes of play, which included skating in down the right wing on a partial breakaway and sniping a shot blocker side past goaltender Tristan Jarry for the night's opening goal.

Leonard knows how to score goals, as he did 36 times last season while playing in 72 games for the Charlotte Checkers, the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers.

His second tally was a floater from just inside the blue line that somehow eluded Jarry, who may have been partially screened.

Red Wings goaltender John Gibson, who was born in Pittsburgh, was given the start and stopped 13 of the 14 shots that he faced before giving way to Michal Postava midway through the contest.

"Hell Of A Shooter": Todd McLellan Praises Michael Brandsegg-Nygård

Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård may be more known for his hard-nosed approach to the game, but he gave Red Wings fans a demonstration of his offensive abilities as well on Thursday night.

Postava, making his second appearance in 24 hours for the Red Wings, was beaten twice on the six shots he faced.

The Red Wings will now move on to play the Buffalo Sabres as they did on Thursday night, but this time at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon (3:00 p.m. ET).

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!