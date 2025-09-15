Red Wings Prospect Showcase Takeaways: Lombardi, Buium Could Be Ready For NHL Jump

Exploring key moments from the Detroit Red Wings Prospect Showcase with the Dallas Stars this past weekend, including standout performances, areas in need of improvement and future roster implications.

The Detroit Red Wings split their two-game Prospect Showcase with the Dallas Stars in Frisco, Texas and provided some interesting topics for fans to explore, heading into training camp later this week on Thursday.

The first game saw an offensive frenzy with four unanswered goals from the Red Wings as they topped the Stars 6-2 on Saturday. Game two on Sunday was a different story however, as Detroit found themselves down early after giving up a goal in the first minute of the game. They managed to climb out of a 2-0 hole before blowing a two-goal lead themselves when up 4-2 entering the third period. They would go on to lose 6-5 with the offense still showing bright spots.

Detroit's lineup for the showcase consisted of several big name prospects like three first round picks including Nate Danielson (9th overall, 2023), defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka (17th overall, 2023), right winger Michael Brandsegg-Nygård (15th overall, 2024). Some rising prospects like Amadeus Lombardi (4th round, 2022), Shai Buium (2nd round, 2021) and Emmitt Finnie (7th round, 2023) all had impressive performances.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Red Wings 2025 Prospect Showcase Player Stats (two games):

Shai Buium - 2G, 1A

Amadeus Lombardi - 1G, 4A

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard - 1G, 3A

Alexandre Doucet - 1G, 2A

Nate Danielson - 1G, 1A

Axel Sandin-Pellikka - 1G, 1A

Ondrej Becher - 1G, 1A

Carson Bantle - 1G, 1A

Emmitt Finnie - 1G

Liam Kilfoil - 1G

Justice Christensen - 1A

Vincent Collard - 1A

Will Murphy - 1A

Detroit Red Wings Unveil New Centennial Jerseys

The Detroit Red Wings revealed special third jerseys on Monday to celebrate their Centennial season.

Lombardi, Buium Set to Crack Main Roster?

The most notable name for Detroit to come out of the showcase is Lombardi after playing a key role in three of the Red Wings' five goals on Sunday, it was hard to miss the 22-year-old forward. After playing in 116 games in the AHL with the Griffins and posting a near point-per-game average last season with 40 points in 44 games, it was expected that Lombardi would be contending for a spot with the Red Wings at training camp.

His performance in the showcase only reminded management that they have a player who is too good for junior competition and will likely be a top player in the AHL once again. We could see an approach with Lombardi similar to Red Wings winger Elmer Soderblom last season, who played 38 games with the Griffins as well as 26 games up with the Red Wings.

Buium on the other hand, may have an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role. The Red Wings struggled on backend last season with a bottom 12 defense in the league. They got some help in the crease when trading for former all-star goaltender John Gibson but more adds on the blueline are needed. They took a lottery ticket on former first round pick Jacob Benard-Docker but besides the former Senator, the Red Wings didn't make any meaningful adds with their unit and could lead to opportunities for AHL defenseman like Buium.

Last season, the San Diego native posted a 25 points in 67 games with Griffins assistant coach Brian Lashoff telling the Hockey News that he regularly relied on Buium and routinely gave him bigger minutes than most. If he can show that his game translates to the NHL after spending the offseason training with his brother Zeev, who made a significant leap to the NHL with the Minnesota Wild last season and even earned power play time, Buium might be able to establish himself as a regular in Detroit sooner than expected.

Exclusive: Red Wings Prospect Shai Buium Eyes NHL Roster Spot: “Make It a Hard Decision”

Red Wings prospect Shai Buium reflects on his journey from NCAA champion to AHL standout in exclusive interview with The Hockey News.

Sandin-Pellikka Needs More Time For Defense

One of the key focuses for fans and coaches entering the Prospect Showcase was looking out for Sandin-Pellikka's defense. It has been a widely-discussed topic as fans are worried that his offensive talent is top-tier but his defensive game needs improvement. In the second game of the Showcase, this was more evident. Sandin-Pellikka was given chances to shut down incoming fastbreak chances like on the Stars first goal.

After a teammate turned the puck over in the Detroit zone, Sandin-Pellikka attempted to cut off the attacking forward. However, the opponent made a quick move, pulling the puck back and slipping past him before burying a low shot past the goaltender. Given the situation, with limited space to cut inside, the smarter play would have been a stick check, as the forward's only option was to cut across and go high, which he did.

Sandin-Pellikka failed to anticipate the move, couldn’t match the Stars forward’s shift in direction, and it resulted in enough space for a clean scoring chance in the high slot. It's a small play and the turnover wasn't his fault that he was put in that situation but an NHL defenseman would've gotten off a better stick check in that situation to mitigate the chances of a clean shot getting off.

Positioning and situational awareness is something he can continue to develop in the AHL this upcoming season. The last thing management will want is to call him up too early where his defensive skills aren't up to standard and he turns into a Shayne Gostisbehere-type defender in a bottom pairing role.

Danielson's Big Minutes in Multiple Roles

The team relied on Danielson in multiple roles as a top-line center, penalty killer, and power play contributor who consistently won key faceoffs. Despite being on for two goals against, Danielson made a strong impact throughout the game and responded by scoring one of his own with his quick release was on full display with a top-shelf goal in the second game of the Showcase.

His ability to contribute in all situations, including the penalty kill, improves his chances of making the roster. That versatility could allow him to slot in alongside another former ninth overall pick in Michael Rasmussen. Proving he can be effective in an all-around role only strengthens his case to earn a spot on the Red Wings.

Exclusive: Red Wings Top Prospect Nate Danielson Focused on Cracking NHL Roster

Red Wings top prospect Nate Danielson explains main goal is to make main roster in exclusive interview with The Hockey News.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!