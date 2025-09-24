Red Wings Prospect Signs Four-Year Deal To Stay With Russian Club

Red Wings recent 5th round pick Nikita Tyurin signs four-year extension with Russian club

Detroit Red Wings 2025 fifth-round pick Nikita Tyurin has committed to staying in Russia for the foreseeable future, signing a new four-year contract with his MHL club, HC Spartak Moscow.

The deal, announced on Wednesday by the team, runs through the end of the 2028–29 season and marks a significant step in the young defenseman's development path.

Tyurin, 18, had a breakout debut in Russia’s Junior Hockey League (MHL), playing a key role in JHC Spartak Moscow’s run to the Kharlamov Cup championship. Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 187 pounds, the Moscow native reportedly totaled 30 points (6 goals, 24 assists) over 75 games across all competitions, establishing himself as one of Spartak’s most promising young defensemen.

Red Wings Prospects (@LGRWProspects) on X

Nikita Tyurin(5th round’25) GOAL🚨 he starts the play and finishes it. #LGRW

In 50 regular-season MHL games, Tyurin recorded 20 points (4 goals, 16 assists), finishing as Spartak’s second-highest scoring defenseman while averaging 18 minutes of ice time per game. His mature, poised play earned him a spot in the MHL All-Star Game, a gold medal at the Challenge Cup, and a call-up to the KHL, where he made his debut with Spartak’s senior team.

We recently highlighted some of his early success this season and broke down a recent interview Tyurin had done with the JHL website, where he mentioned he needs to continue to add muscle and weight as he felt undersized going into puck battles. He added that he added 13 pounds in the off-season after weighing in at 174 pounds last season.

While the new deal means Tyurin is likely to remain in Russia for at least the next few seasons, it could benefit both player and NHL team alike. He would turn 22 years old at the end of his deal and could present the option to follow up his development in the Spartak system with a stint in North America with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

For now, Tyurin should receive opportunities in both the MHL and KHL with valuable ice time and experience before making the leap to pro hockey. With a new contract in place and a championship already under his belt, Tyurin now turns his focus to further cementing his place as one of Russia’s top young defensive talents.

Red Wings Prospects (@LGRWProspects) on X

Yesterday Nikita Tyurin(5th round’25): 2 Assists +4 4PIM 2/5 SOG 1 shot block 22:40 TOI in a 7-1 win. #LGRW

Also signing a four-year extension with Spartak is fellow young blueliner Vsevolod Matveev (17), who played in 47 MHL games last season and has already appeared in four KHL contests this year.