Red Wings Prospects Open Offensive Floodgates In 6-2 Win Over Stars

Most of these Detroit Red Wings prospects could still be years away from making an impact at the National Hockey League level, but their results on Saturday night against the prospects for the Dallas Stars were certainly encouraging.

The Red Wings defeated the Stars by a 6-2 final score in the opening matchup of the 2025 NHL Prospect Games held at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas; both teams will face one another again later on Sunday evening.

Talk about a great first impression!

Detroit didn't have to wait long to hit the scoresheet first, just 23 seconds after the opening face-off to be exact. Emmitt Finnie, drafted 201st overall in 2023, broke the ice; picking up the assists were Shai Buium and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård.

The Red Wings would continue their offensive onslaught with goals from Amadeus Lombardi, Alexandre Doucet, Buium, Brandsegg-Nygård, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka.

Goaltender Rudy Guimond held down the fort in the game's opening 40 minutes of play, while Landon Miller was between the pipes for the final frame.

Lombardi showed the patience and poise of a seasoned veteran with his early second period goal, cutting down the right wing and navigating through the slot and waiting out goaltender Ben Kraws.

“I’m happy to be here helping the younger guys and get some momentum going into [Training] Camp,” Lombardi said via the Red Wings official website. “I’m excited for it.”

Lombardi also explained that he bulked up during the offseason, adding clean weight to his frame.

“Strength is a big one. I gained some weight," he said. "The biggest one for me, obviously, is face-offs. You can never get too good at those. And defensively, just being responsible and playing a 200-foot game.”

Sandin-Pellikka, Detroit's first round pick in 2023, is expected to be a regular with the Grand Rapids Griffins this season and is regarded as one of the most highly intriguing players in Detroit's prospect pool. He's also drawing rave reviews from some of his potential future teammates with the Red Wings.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Brandsegg-Nygård said about Sandin-Pellikka. “He’s so comfortable with the puck. So calm with it. He can see the ice pretty well and has good passes. He has an incredible shot, so if he just keeps going as he does, he’s going to have a good career.”

The Red Wings and Stars will conclude the Prospect Games beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

