Red Wings Reassign Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings reassigned defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, ending a short stint with the NHL club that include just one apperance.

Gustafsson was recalled last Sunday after Detroit lost Simon Edvinsson to injury, but the 33-year-old veteran drew into the lineup just once in the team's 6-3 loss on Wednesday to the Nashville Predators. He now returns to Grand Rapids, where he has been one of the key contributors to the Griffins’ remarkable 14-1-0-1 start. Gustafsson leads all Griffins defensemen in points per game, recording eight assists through ten appearances.

His strong AHL play has caught the attention of teams around the league. Several insiders reported that Detroit had explored potential trade options in recent weeks to find the veteran blueliner another NHL opportunity, though no deal ultimately came together.

Gustafsson brings a long résumé of NHL experience, highlighted by his breakout 60-point campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018–19, when he tallied 17 goals and 43 assists in 79 games. He later posted 42 points with the Washington Capitals in 2022–23 and followed with a 31-point season for the New York Rangers in 2023–24.

Since joining Detroit, Gustafsson has appeared in 60 games, registering 18 points. However, he has struggled defensively during his tenure, finishing with a minus-19 rating.

