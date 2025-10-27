Red Wings Reassign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to AHL Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings announced Monday that forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård has been reassigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins, the team’s AHL affiliate.

Brandsegg-Nygård, selected 15th overall by Detroit in the 2024 NHL Draft, recorded one assist and two penalty minutes through nine games with the Red Wings this season. The 20-year-old winger made his NHL debut on October 9 against Montreal and earned his first career point on October 23 versus the New York Islanders. Despite finding the scoresheet only once, Brandsegg-Nygård was influential with his physical style of play with 28 hits, tying Marco Kasper for the team lead. Some things he will likely need to clean up in the AHL is giveaways as the Norwegian winger has ten on the season, the most of any forward on the Red Wings.

Brandsegg-Nygård is set to join a scorching Griffins squad riding one of the strongest five-game starts in franchise history. He’ll link up with the unbeaten team just in time for their upcoming two-game road trip against the Iowa Wild on Tuesday followed by a visit to Rockford to take on the Icepigs on Saturday.

Before this season, Brandsegg-Nygård appeared in two regular-season contests for Grand Rapids, then tied for the team lead in scoring during the playoffs with three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in three games. He also spent the 2023–24 campaign with Skellefteå AIK in Sweden’s top league (SHL), where he posted 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) over 42 games and added six points (4 goals, 2 assists) in 11 postseason matchups. His year concluded with an impressive showing at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he led Team Norway with four assists across five games.

It's unclear who the team will call up to replace Brandsegg-Nygård, if anyone at all, with some speculating they could look to forward Carter Mazur. The 23-year-old has come out firing for Grand Rapids with six points in five games, and now fully healthy, the gritty winger, often likened to Florida’s Sam Bennett, is eager to reignite his NHL dream with Detroit after last season’s debut was cut short by injury. While Brandsegg-Nygård’s physicality will be missed, Mazur could bring his own edge to the lineup.

