Red Wings Recall Erik Gustafsson As Insurance For Edvinsson Injury

The Detroit Red Wings have recalled veteran defenseman Erik Gustafsson from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins as an insurance option in case young blueliner Simon Edvinsson requires time to recover from a lower body injury sustained during Wednesday’s game against the Calgary Flames. The club has not yet provided a timetable for Edvinsson’s recovery, but the recall signals that his status is at least somewhat uncertain.

Gustafsson has already appeared in one NHL game for Detroit this season. In that outing he logged seventeen and a half minutes, registered two shots on goal and finished minus one in a loss to the last place Nashville Predators. Known as an offensive defenseman, he provided the type of puck movement Detroit expected from him but did not get on the scoresheet during his brief appearance.

There has been growing attention surrounding Gustafsson in recent weeks, with multiple reports linking the former Ranger to New York. Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman has noted that the Rangers are looking for a power play quarterback who can fill in while Adam Fox remains out on long term injured reserve. Friedman included Gustafsson among the players the Rangers have checked in on, and his familiarity with their system plus his affordability makes him a logical short term target.

For the Red Wings the recall could serve several purposes as Edvinsson has already missed time this season due to what was described as an illness, and if the current injury lingers the team may prefer to let him recover fully rather than rush him back. At the same time Gustafsson gets an opportunity to showcase his value at the NHL level. If he performs well Detroit could benefit by boosting his trade stock ahead of a potential move. He has been a productive presence with Grand Rapids where he has recorded twelve assists in thirteen games and has been one of the Griffins’ most reliable veterans.

Gustafsson played 76 games for the Rangers during the 2023-24 season and finished with six goals and 25 assists for 31 points. Across ten NHL seasons he has appeared in 516 games. His best year came with Chicago in 2018-19 when he posted 60 points and established himself as one of the league’s more dynamic offensive defensemen.

