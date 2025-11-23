Red Wings Recall Erik Gustafsson, Place Soderblom On IR

On Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings announced that veteran defenseman Erik Gustafsson has been recalled from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, marking his first NHL call-up of the season. In a corresponding move, forward Elmer Soderblom was placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to November 9th, with an undisclosed injury.

Gustafsson, 33, has been one of the driving forces behind the Griffins’ historic 12-1-0-1 start, leading all Grand Rapids defensemen with eight assists in ten games. His strong play has not gone unnoticed as several insiders reported that Detroit had explored the trade market in hopes of finding the veteran Swede an NHL opportunity elsewhere, though no deal ultimately materialized. Now, that opportunity may come in Detroit itself.

A seasoned NHL defender, Gustafsson is best remembered for his explosive 60-point breakout season in 2018–19 with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he posted 17 goals and 43 assists in 79 games. He came close to replicating that production with Washington in 2022–23, tallying 42 points, and followed with a 31-point campaign in the 2023-24 season with the New York Rangers.

Since joining the Red Wings, Gustafsson has appeared in 60 games, collecting 18 points but struggling defensively with a –19 rating. Despite the down year, he reaffirmed his international pedigree by earning a spot on Team Sweden for the most recent World Championships.

Gustafsson’s recall comes at a crucial moment for Detroit, which is dealing with multiple absences, including Soderblom’s injury and fellow Swede Simon Edvinsson, who is currently out with an illness. The veteran blueliner is expected to step in immediately as the Red Wings look to stabilize their lineup.

