Red Wings Release Roster Ahead Of NHL Prospect Games Versus Stars

Red Wings set stage for Future Prospects Showcase versus Dallas Stars with roster reveal

The Detroit Red Wings have officially announced their 24-player roster for the 2025 NHL Prospect Games, set to take place September 13 and 14 in Frisco, Texas. The annual event, hosted at Comerica Center, will feature Detroit’s top young talent against the very best young talent from the Dallas Stars in a two-game series that offers a sneak peek at the franchise’s future.

This year’s squad is stacked with promise, headlined by four recent first-round picks in Nate Danielson (9th overall, 2023), defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka (17th overall, 2023), right wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygård (15th overall, 2024) and left wing Carter Bear (13th overall, 2025).

Beyond the first-round standouts, the roster includes an intriguing mix of late-round draft picks, free-agent invites, and international prospects. Rudy Guimond, a goaltender who went undefeated (16-0-0) during his QMJHL campaign with Moncton, posting a 1.73 GAA and a .940 save percentage. Kevin Bicker, a German winger and DEL Rookie of the Year with Löwen Frankfurt. Emmitt Finnie, a seventh-round steal who led the Kamloops Blazers with 84 points before a short stint in Grand Rapids.

Also of note is Shai Buium, a towering defenseman taken in the second round back in 2021, who The Hockey News recently did a sit-down interview with on his off-season and future goals with the Red Wings. Now 22, Buium logged 25 points last season in the AHL and will be one of the elder statesmen on this youthful roster.

Four players from Detroit’s newest set of prospects from the 2025 draft class will get their first taste of Red Wings competition, including defenseman Will Murphy, center Grayden Robertson-Palmer, and goalie Michal Pradel. The roster also features several undrafted invitees, including Liam Kilfoil, Carson Bantle, and Justice Christensen, each looking to turn a tryout into a contract.

Full Roster:

Shai Buium - D, Grand Rapids (AHL)

2021 2nd round (36th overall)

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård - RW, Skellefteå AIK (SHL)/Grand Rapids (AHL)

2024 1st round (15th overall)

Nate Danielson - C, Grand Rapids (AHL)

2023 1st round (9th overall)

Carter Bear - LW, Everett (WHL)

2025 1st round (13th overall)

Axel Sandin-Pellikka - D, Skellefteå AIK (SHL)/Grand Rapids (AHL)

2023 1st round (17th overall)

Carl-Otto Magnusson - D, Frölunda HC (SHL)

Free Agent Invitee

Ondřej Becher - C, Grand Rapids (AHL)

2024 3rd round (80th overall)

Emmitt Finnie - C, Kamloops (WHL)/Grand Rapids (AHL)

2023 7th round (201st overall)

Kevin Bicker - LW, Löwen Frankfurt (DEL)

2023 5th round (147th overall)

Landon Miller - G, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

2024 4th round (126th overall)

Jacob Truscott - D, Michigan (B1G)

Signed by Griffins

Alexandre Doucet - LW, Grand Rapids (AHL)

Signed by Red Wings

Carson Bantle - LW, Grand Rapids (AHL)/Toledo (ECHL)

Signed by Griffins

Rudy Guimond - G, Cedar Rapids (USHL)/Moncton (QMJHL)

2023 6th round (169th overall)

Liam Kilfoil - C, Halifax (QMJHL)

Free Agent Invitee

Vincent Collard - C, Moncton (QMJHL)

Free Agent Invitee

Florent Houle - RW, Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

Free Agent Invitee

Michal Pradel - G, Team Slovakia (Slovakia2)/Tri-City (USHL)

2025 3rd round (75th overall)

Jakub Rychlovský - LW, Grand Rapids (AHL)

Signed by Red Wings

Justice Christensen - D, Prince Albert (WHL)

Free Agent Invitee

Maxim Dirracolo - D, Kitchener (OHL)

Free Agent Invitee

Wyatt Kennedy - D, North Bay/Windsor (OHL)

Free Agent Invitee

Will Murphy - D, Cape Breton (QMJHL)

2025 6th round (172nd overall)

Grayden Robertson-Palmer - C, Phillips Academy Andover (USHS-MA)

2025 7th round (204th overall)

Where To Watch:

TICKETS: Tickets for all NHL Prospect Games are free but are on a first-come first-serve basis. Tickets will be available on Sept. 5 at DallasStars.com/ProspectGames

STREAMING: The 2025 NHL Prospect Games vs. Dallas will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com and the Detroit Red Wings App

Game 1: Saturday, Sept. 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET — Dallas vs. Detroit

Game 2: Sunday, Sept. 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET — Detroit vs. Dallas

