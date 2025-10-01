Red Wings Reveal Centennial Jersey Night Schedule

The 2025-26 NHL season is set to be a historical one for the Detroit Red Wings, who are celebrating their centennial campaign.

Not only will the season feature new centennial-themed merchandise, food options at Little Caesar’s Arena, and special events, but the Red Wings have already commemorated the campaign with a brand new jersey design that borrows elements from their previous looks over the years, beginning with their founding as the Detroit Cougars in 1926.

The jerseys will be worn on select dates during the season, and it was already announced that the Red Wings will be wearing them for the first time when they drop the puck on the new campaign against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 9.

Now, the full schedule in which Red Wings fans can expect to see the players wear the new look has been released.

In the spirit of the celebration, it’s not surprising that many of the dates are against Original Six opponents.

October

Oct. 9 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Oct. 11 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

November

Nov. 7 vs. New York Rangers

Nov. 9 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Nov. 26 vs. Nashville Predators

December

Dec. 2 vs. Boston Bruins

Dec. 21 vs. Washington Capitals

Dec. 27 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

January

Jan. 31 vs. Colorado Avalanche

March

Mar. 6 vs. Florida Panthers

Mar. 19 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Mar. 21 vs. Boston Bruins

Mar. 28 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

April

Apr. 11 vs. New Jersey Devils

Last month, the Red Wings released a special video unveiling the new look featuring former players Darren McCarty, Vladimir Konstantinov, and Mickey Redmond, along with current forward Patrick Kane.

Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) on X

IT’S HERE AND IT’S BEAUTIFUL!

The Red Wings have won the Stanley Cup 11 times, the most of any NHL franchise based in the United States.

