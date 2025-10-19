Red Wings' Rookie Emmitt Finnie Scores First NHL Goal vs. Oilers

Detroit Red Wings rookie forward Emmitt Finnie picked a good time to score his first goal in the NHL, only one game after his fellow rookie Axel Sandin-Pellikka did the same.

Finnie buried a rebound of a shot by Jacob Bernard-Docker past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner midway through the second period of Sunday afternoon's game for the milestone marker:

Immediately after the goal was scored, Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin, who had just scored himself minutes earlier, retrieved the puck out of the net for a keepsake souvenir he'll keep for the rest of his life.

The Red Wings drafted Finnie in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2023 Draft, and he's quickly made a name for himself in his short time since making the team.

Sandin-Pellikka also recently notched his first career goal, beating Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy with a quick wrist shot from near the top of the slot on Friday evening.

Finnie, Sandin-Pellikka, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård are all playing in their inaugural campaigns in the NHL as rookies thanks to their strong showings in Training Camp and the pre-season.

