Red Wings Shake Up Special Teams in Search of Power-Play Spark

It's a three-game losing skid for the Detroit Red Wings, who have seen their offensive production dry up with just two combined goals during that stretch.

Head coach Todd McLellan has already issued a direct challenge to several of Detroit's secondary scorers, as players like Elmer Soderblom, Michael Rasmussen, James van Riemsdyk, and Andrew Copp all have a single goal each; the goals for Copp and Rasmussen were both scored with the opposition goaltender on the bench.

During practice on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena, the Red Wings skated with shuffled special teams units in an effort to jump start their struggling power-play, which has failed to yield a single goal in their last 13 opportunities.

Rookie Emmitt Finnie, who is experiencing his first cold streak as an NHL forward, was parked in front of the net with Lucas Raymond and Nate Danielson, recently called up from the Grand Rapids Griffins, were on the flanks. Dylan Larkin was in the bumper position, while defenseman Moritz Seider was on the point.

As far as the second power-play unit went, Rasmussen played the role of net front presence with Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat on the flanks, along with Marco Kasper in the bumper position; rookie Axel Sandin-Pellikka was on the point.

Following practice, head coach Todd McLellan emphasized the importance of every player being on the same page and used a football analogy to illustrate the kind of attack mentality he wants his team to have.

“Net front on the power play we’ve tried a lot of different individuals but why run to the end zone if the quarterback never throws the ball there? The quarterback and the receivers have to be on the same page," McLellan explained. "And we need people to get the puck there if we’re going to go there. The pieces all go together and it’s a big challenge for all five guys on the power play right now. Everything from face-offs to entries and possession to establishing an attack mentality and then running your plays off of it."

The Red Wings face a tough challenge as they take on the vastly improved Anaheim Ducks for the second time in less than two weeks, hoping for a better outcome than the 5-2 loss they suffered on Oct. 31.

