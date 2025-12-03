Red Wings Snap Winless Skid By Holding On For 5-4 Win Over Bruins

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Things got a bit uncomfortable as time ticked away, but the Detroit Red Wings managed to hold on against the Boston Bruins for a much-needed two points.

The Red Wings ended their four-game losing streak, defeating the Bruins by a 5-4 final score in the second of their consecutive matchups against Boston and chased goaltender Jeremy Swayman in the process.

Detroit built up a 5-2 lead by the midway point of the third period, only to have the Bruins make things dicy by scoring twice in a furious comeback effort that ultimately fell short.

With the win, the Red Wings improved their record to 14-11-2, while the Bruins fell to 15-13.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Former Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk opened the scoring in the first period, ripping a wrist shot past the glove of Swayman into the corner of the net. Detroit then increased their lead thanks to a goal from Moritz Seider, as his shot from the point got past a screened Swayman with Andrew Copp in front.

Alex DeBrincat tallied early in the second period, giving the Red Wings a three-goal bulge. But the Bruins would cut the lead to one thanks to tallies from Jonathan Aspirot and Alex Steeves. For Aspirot, it was his first NHL goal.

But Ben Chiarot would give Detroit some breathing room with his fourth goal of the season near the end of the frame; it was his third goal in the last six games.

In the third period, Lucas Raymond capped off a pretty passing play during Detroit's first and only power-play opportunity of the game. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo relieved Swayman from that point on, and gave Boston a chance to come back by robbing rookie Nate Danielson right on the doorstep soon after he was called upon.

The Bruins refused to go away, getting a tally from Marat Khusnutdinov at 14:57, followed by the second goal of the night from Steeves with just over 10 seconds remaining and with Korpisalo on the bench.

Detroit managed to stave off any further attempts by the Bruins, sending the fans home happy on the verge of a six-game road swing.

Red Wings goaltender John Gibson picked up his first win since Nov. 13, making 34 saves. Swayman was pulled after allowing five goals on 23 shots, while Korpisalo stopped all nine shots he faced.

The Red Wings now take their show on the road for the next six outings, beginning on Thursday evening against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.