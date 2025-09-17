Red Wings' Steve Yzerman Discloses Injured D Simon Edvinsson’s Recovery Timeline

The good news for the Detroit Red Wings is that defenseman Simon Edvinsson has become a regular on the blue line, and will be expected to take on a top-four role in the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season.

The bad news is that he's not going to be available for Training Camp, which begins on Sept. 18, as well as the entire pre-season.

General manager Steve Yzerman explained during a virtual press conference on the eve of Training Camp that while Edvinsson won't be able to participate, they hope to have him back by the time they open the regular season on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

"The only, only player at today who's not ready to go, who will be out for a few weeks, is Simon Edvinsson, who had a dealing with a lower body injury, and we'll have him ready to go sometime around the start of the regular season," Yzerman said.

Yzerman didn't elaborate as to what exactly the nature of Edvinsson's ailment was, or how it happened.

Edvinsson, who was Detroit's first round pick (6th overall) in 2021, played for Frölunda HC of the SHL in his native Sweden before coming overseas to North America to join the AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins for the 2022-23 campaign. He also appeared in nine regular season games with the Red Wings that season as so not to burn through a year of his entry-level contract.

He became a regular in the Detroit lineup towards the end of the 2023-24 season, joining the team on March 19 and remaining in place. He then skated in 78 games in what was his first full campaign in the NHL, recording seven goals with 24 assists along with a solid +12 rating.

He also ranked third among Red Wings defensemen, averaging 21:07 of ice time per night, just six seconds shy of teammate Ben Chiarot.

The 2025-26 NHL season will also be the third and final season of Edvinsson's entry level contract, and he'll be eligible for restricted free agency next offseason.

The chances of Edvinsson actually hitting the open market are low, as the Red Wings should have no real difficultly signing him to an extension.

