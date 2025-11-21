Red Wings Still Can't Budge With Andrew Copp Situation

A quarter of the way into the NHL season, the Detroit Red Wings find themselves in unfamiliar but welcome territory: sitting atop the Atlantic Division with a winning record, a wave of rookies making meaningful strides, and milestone moments piling up faster than they have in over a decade. It has been, by nearly every measure, a season to remember.

But amid the glowing storylines and energized fan base, a handful of concerns continue to simmer beneath the surface. At the center of the quiet discontent is a respected veteran who has long been considered part of the team’s leadership core in forward Andrew Copp.

Copp, 31, entered the season looking for a rebound year as his production has dropped every season since his first with the Red Wings when he recorded nine goals and 33 assists for 42 points. He's continued to be a two-way player with a stabilizing presence in the locker room and a key contributor on special teams. Yet his offensive production has again dipped, this time to an alarming level.

Through 21 games, Copp has recorded just one goal, an empty-net tally, and seven assists for eight points. He is currently on pace for just four goals, which would mark the lowest total of his NHL career, while his projected 30 points would fall fairly in line with his last two seasons but remains well short of expectations for a player carrying a $5.625 million cap hit.

With Detroit fans growing increasingly vocal about their frustrations with general manager Steve Yzerman and several of his personnel decisions, Copp has become one of the most heavily scrutinized names. Certainly not because of his character, as he remains one of the most beloved players in the dressing room and has even worn the "A" at times with the organization, but because of what his contract means for a team trying to take the next step.

Complicating matters even worse is Copp has a modified 10-team no-trade clause, which limits Detroit’s flexibility. Even if the Red Wings wanted to move him, the combination of his cap hit, declining scoring touch and lack of trade candidates would make any deal difficult to execute.

Yet Detroit’s coaching staff continues to lean on Copp in critical moments, largely because of his role on the top penalty-kill unit. Though now skating on the fourth line, he still averages over 14 minutes per game because of his work on Detroit's penalty kill, that has transformed the unit for from the worst in the NHL last season to a respectable 13th overall this year.

Still, internal pressure is on the horizon as the Red Wings are continuing to get surging young talent pushing upward from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, with several prospects eager for NHL minutes. Among them is Carter Mazur, who was nearing an NHL look before suffering an injury. Once healthy, Mazur could force Detroit’s hand, or at least apply the pressure necessary to spark improvement from Copp.

League insiders suggest the Red Wings have quietly explored their options regarding Copp, though no imminent move appears realistic. With the salary cap expected to rise next season, Copp’s contract may feel less burdensome over time but for now, Detroit is likely tied to him for the next two years.

For a team finally emerging from its rebuild, the Copp conundrum is less a crisis and more a stubborn complication. The Red Wings know what he brings as a leader, penalty killer, and steadying on-ice presence. They also know they are not getting the level of offensive production they are paying for and will continue to nag at fans until things turn around. Until then, the Red Wings may simply have to make the best of the situation, trusting that Copp’s intangible value and the rising cap environment will ease the sting over time.

