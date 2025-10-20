Red Wings Surge Sparks Odds Shift, But Sportsbooks Stay Cautious

The Detroit Red Wings’ explosive start to the season has drawn plenty of attention including from sportsbooks, where the odds have shifted noticeably. The most significant change has been Detroit’s jump to +125 to make the playoffs, improving from their preseason line of +240 on BetMGM.

Despite their success early on, oddsmakers remain cautious. The Red Wings’ regular-season points total is still set at 89.5, trailing several divisional rivals: the Senators (91.5), Canadiens (94.5), and Panthers (97.5), with the Maple Leafs and Lightning leading the pack (100.5). Detroit sits only slightly ahead of the Sabres (84.5) and Bruins (80.5), suggesting sportsbooks expect them to battle for a wild-card berth rather than a top-three divisional spot.

In the Atlantic Division, BetMGM estimates based on playoff odds that the Lightning (-556), Maple Leafs (-357), and Panthers (-286) finish as the top three seeds. Over in the Metro, the Hurricanes (-2500), Devils (-588), and Capitals (-278) hold the same distinction. The Canadiens (-154) and Rangers (-149) are the leading wild-card contenders, followed by the Senators (-115) and then the Red Wings (+125).

Rookie Emmitt Finnie's Two Goals Help Red Wings Win Fifth Straight Game

Detroit Red Wings rookie forward Emmitt Finnie scored his first two NHL goals, helping his team earn their fifth straight win with a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena.

Their spot at the back of the bus is somewhat surprising given Detroit’s early success. It is limited as there's a lot more season to go through by the Red Wings have notched key wins against divisional opponents that carry extra weight in the standings. Their 4-1-0 record versus Atlantic Division teams is currently the best mark in the NHL among clubs with at least five divisional games played. These “four-point” wins (where you gain two points while denying two to a rival) could prove critical in the playoff race.

Detroit’s fast start also includes victories over every projected top-three team in the Atlantic even defeating Toronto twice. The most crucial upcoming matchups, however, will likely come against Ottawa and Montreal, as those teams appear to be the Red Wings’ primary competition for a potential wild-card slot.

Still, sportsbooks remain skeptical about Detroit’s ability to parlay this early momentum into a division title. The Red Wings are listed at +1300 to win the Atlantic, trailing both the Canadiens (+600) and Senators (+1200). For bettors, this might be the last chance to jump on the Red Wings before their odds shorten further if they continue to outperform expectations and climb past divisional rivals.

On the other hand, some may see their sharp rise in odds as a reason for caution, wondering if the market has already overcorrected for Detroit’s hot start. Only time will tell whether their early-season surge is sustainable, but if the Red Wings can maintain this pace, they could continue proving doubters wrong and make a serious push for the postseason.

"Winning In Different Ways": Dylan Larkin Points To Depth Contributions As Part Of Winning Streak

Detroit Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin, who scored twice in Sunday afternoon's 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, pointed to the contributions of players that don't necessarily grab the most attention in the headlines as part of his team's winning streak.

