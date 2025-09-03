Red Wings Swedish Prospect Shows High Upside In Pre-Season Games

Red Wings 2022 fourth-round pick Anton Johansson is showing promise in early SHL pre-season games.

The Detroit Red Wings used their fourth-round pick back in 2022 on a tall 6-foot-4 defenseman in Anton Johansson. The now 21-year-old blueliner made his North American debut last season when he played 11 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins and did quite well with five assists.

Johansson is expected to go back home to Sweden for the 2025-26 season to continue developing with Leksands IF, who he's been playing with five seasons at three different age groups (U18, U20, SHL). We recently got reports of positive signs from his development in the SHL as Johansson just started the pre-season with Leksands IF and has been noted as taking on a more impactful role.

In a game on Tuesday, Johansson was noted as quarterbacking the team's power play and was very successful with the unit netting two goals on the man advantage in the first period. He continues to use his large frame to angle out defenders and lay big hits just like he did in a game last Friday, when he received a match penalty for a hit on a player from Swedish club Linköping HC.

The hope is that he continues to develop and progress in the right direction towards seeing time on the Griffins at some point this season and get more acclimated to North American hockey. A full-time role in the AHL may not happen this season but could be explored next season.

Johansson represented his home country of Sweden at the 2024 World Junior Championships. Through seven games, he recorded no points, 14 penalty minutes but a +1 rating.

