As part of their historic centennial celebration, the Detroit Red Wings have announced “The Dynasty Era All-Team,” honoring the legends who defined the franchise’s golden years and helped establish Hockeytown’s enduring legacy.

The lineup, representing the powerhouse teams of the late 1940s through the 1960s, pays tribute to the core players who brought multiple Stanley Cups to Detroit and cemented the club’s dominance in the Original Six era. As the Red Wings commemorate 100 years of hockey in Detroit, “The Dynasty Era All-Team” stands as a fitting tribute to the players who built the foundation of Hockeytown and whose legacy continues to inspire generations of fans.

First Line: Ted Lindsay – Sid Abel – Gordie Howe

Known as “The Production Line,” this trio became one of the most iconic lines in NHL history. Gordie Howe, “Mr. Hockey,” is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, amassing 801 career goals and 1,850 points over 26 seasons. Sid Abel, the playmaking center, won the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 1949. Ted Lindsay, a fierce competitor and innovator, led the league in scoring in 1950 and was instrumental in forming the NHL Players’ Association. Together, the trio revolutionized offensive hockey with their blend of toughness, teamwork, and skill.

Second Line: Johnny Wilson – Alex Delvecchio – Tony Leswick

Johnny Wilson’s consistency and leadership were vital to Detroit’s success in the 1950s. Alex Delvecchio, one of the longest-tenured Red Wings, played 1,549 games and served as captain for 12 seasons, ranking among the top scorers in franchise history. Tony Leswick brought grit and timely scoring, helping Detroit secure three Stanley Cups during his tenure.

Third Line: Marty Pavelich – Norm Ullman – Floyd Smith

Pavelich, known for his defensive reliability, was a coach’s dream and a key component of Detroit’s penalty kill. Norm Ullman was a prolific two-way center, recording 490 career goals and earning 11 All-Star appearances. Floyd Smith added depth and versatility to the Red Wings lineup with strong two-way play.

Fourth Line: Vic Stasiuk – Dutch Reibel – Bruce MacGregor

Dutch Reibel won the Lady Byng Trophy in 1956 and centered productive lines during Detroit’s post-war dominance. Vic Stasiuk brought physicality and scoring touch, while Bruce MacGregor’s speed and effort made him a fan favorite through the 1960s.

First Pairing: Red Kelly – Marcel Pronovost

Red Kelly was one of the finest defensemen of his generation, winning four Stanley Cups with Detroit before later transitioning to center. He won the inaugural Norris Trophy in 1954 and was an eight-time All-Star. Marcel Pronovost provided elite defensive play and offensive contribution from the blue line, earning five All-Star selections.

Second Pairing: Bill Gadsby – Bob Goldham

Gadsby, a Hall of Famer, was renowned for his rugged defensive play and leadership. Bob Goldham, nicknamed “The Second Goalie” for his shot-blocking ability, was one of the earliest masters of defensive positioning.

Third Pairing: Doug Barkley – Bill Quackenbush

Quackenbush, known for his gentlemanly style, won the Lady Byng Trophy in 1949 as a defenseman who never took a penalty that season. Doug Barkley brought physical presence and reliability during the later years of the dynasty era.

Goaltenders: Terry Sawchuk – Harry Lumley

Terry Sawchuk is considered one of the greatest goaltenders in hockey history, posting 103 shutouts and four Vezina Trophies during his Hall of Fame career. Harry Lumley, another standout netminder, won the Vezina in 1954 and was instrumental in Detroit’s early Stanley Cup success.

This group collectively contributed to seven Stanley Cup championships during Detroit’s “Dynasty Era” (1947–1955), when the Red Wings were the dominant force in the league.

The announcement could be in some way a part of Hockeytown Centennial FanFest, a four-day celebration hosted at MotorCity Casino Hotel from November 6–9. Fans can explore “100 Years of Hockeytown,” a pop-up museum featuring rare artifacts, archival materials, and interactive displays chronicling the team’s evolution from the Detroit Cougars to today’s Red Wings.

Highlights of the FanFest include a Stanley Cup replica display, an immersive projection experience showcasing legendary moments, and autograph sessions featuring over 50 Red Wings alumni like Sergei Fedorov, Nicklas Lidström, Henrik Zetterberg, Chris Chelios, Vladimir Konstantinov, and Chris Osgood. Family-friendly events such as the Kids Zone, Hockey Skills Challenge and many more interactive games that will engage fans of all ages. Exclusive centennial-themed merchandise and collectibles will be available throughout the celebration.

