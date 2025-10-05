Red Wings Waive Holl, Gustafsson To Open Roster Spot For Top Prospect

The Detroit Red Wings waive defenseman Justin Holl and Erik Gustafsson on Sunday, clearing space for a top prospect to potentially make the team.

The Detroit Red Wings made a significant roster move by placing veteran defenseman Justin Holl on waivers, with Erik Gustafsson reportedly following suit.

While both were signed to bring experience to Detroit’s blue line, these decisions appear to reflect a shift in focus toward younger, homegrown talent and possibly open the door for top defensive prospect Axel Sandin‑Pellikka to earn an NHL roster spot.

Sandin‑Pellikka, the Red Wings’ 2023 first-round pick, signed his entry-level contract in May and has since transitioned from Sweden’s SHL to North America, joining the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins late last season. His strong two-way game and standout performance overseas have made him one of the most highly anticipated prospects in the organization.

The move to waive Holl, a right-shot defenseman, creates a potential vacancy on Detroit’s third pairing, a role Sandin‑Pellikka could realistically fill if he impresses in camp. Gustafsson, a left-shot veteran with offensive upside, also appeared to be on the bubble, despite signing a two-year deal in the offseason.

These moves indicate that Detroit may prioritize its young defensive core this season, leaning into players like Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, and possibly Sandin‑Pellikka. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the front office’s decisions suggest confidence in the readiness of their younger blueliners.

Whether Sandin‑Pellikka begins the season in Detroit or Grand Rapids, the message is clear: the Red Wings are transitioning from rebuilding to competing, and they’re ready to let their top prospects prove they belong. The coming weeks should reveal whether this bold shift pays off in the standings.

