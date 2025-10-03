Revisiting the Red Wings’ Stumble in Blashill’s First Season and Datsyuk’s Costly Injury

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

Staring Down The Streak - Sept. 14 2015 - Vol. 69 Issue 3 - Bob Duff

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A decade, the Detroit Red Wings will answer to a new coach, as Jeff Blashill takes over for the departed Mike Babcock. And a lengthy search for a skilled, right-handshot defenseman ended when Detroit signed Mike Green via free agency. You could make a case either will prove the key addition as the Wings seek to extend their playoff streak to a quarter-century. Based on more recent developments, however, Detroit’s other free agent acquisition, center Brad Richards, might be the most important newcomer.

Pavel Datsyuk announced that the ankle surgery he underwent in June, which was supposed to sideline him only four to six weeks, will leave him out four to five months. Suddenly, at least to start the season, Richards has been thrust into the role as Detroit’s No. 1 center.

Wings GM Ken Holland acknowledged the signing of Richards was partially driven by Datsyuk’s status. “We were looking for a No. 2 center iceman and maybe even a No. 1 center, not being sure how long Datsyuk will be out to start the season with his ankle injury,” Holland said. “So in Richards we added a guy that’s a winner with two Stanley Cups.”

Even after Datsyuk is healthy, the Wings see Richards playing a vital role. “When we’re all healthy the thinking is it’s going to be ‘Z’ (Henrik Zetterberg) and ‘Pav’ together on one line, and Brad centering another line,” Holland said. “We’ve got lots of different wingers here.

“With Riley Sheahan in the three hole, we’re hoping – believing – that when everybody’s healthy we’re going to be able to roll four lines and three lines that can really provide offense on any given night.”

Green isn’t the same guy who scored 31 goals and 73 points for Washington in 2008-09, but, at 29, he still has lots of hockey left in him and brings a skill element to Detroit’s back end that’s been absent since Nicklas Lidstrom retired in 2012. “We were really fortunate to have guys like Lidstrom and Brian Rafalski and Chris Chelios and Larry Murphy going back,” Holland said. “We always wanted to have defensemen who could join the rush and get the puck moving. That’s part of how we’ve been able to accomplish what we’ve accomplished.”

Green’s 45 points last season would have led the Detroit defense. Niklas Kronwall (44 points) was the only Red Wing to finish among the top 40 blueliners in scoring. Green also provides the right-handed point shot the Wings have sought for their power play.

As for Blashill, Detroit always viewed him as Babcock’s successor, doubling his salary as Grand Rapids coach to $400,000 last summer instead of giving him the freedom to pursue offers from other NHL teams. Blashill has coached almost every player on the Wings roster, so the transition should be smooth. He shepherded Grand Rapids to a Calder Cup crown as AHL champ in 2012-13, and that club’s key contributors included current Wings Sheahan, Tomas Tatar, Gustav Nyquist, Tomas Jurco, Luke Glendening and Petr Mrazek.

While Blashill subscribes to many of the same philosophies as Babcock, he shouldn’t be viewed as a Babcock clone. “I coach similar in a lot of ways to how ‘Babs’ has coached here and in a lot of the same approaches as to who we play,” Blashill said. “But I’m my own person in how I deal with players and how I deal with things on a daily basis. I’ll have my own approach, and with my own approach will come change.”

One thing that won’t change? Expect the Wings to be playoff participants again in 2015-16. It’s one of the reasons Richards chose Detroit. “I’ve been in the Stanley Cup final two years in a row, and it gets addicting when you get a taste of winning,” Richards said. “I feel this team has a great chance.”

