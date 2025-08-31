Russian Royalty: Alexander Ovechkin Pays Tribute To Pavel Datsyuk

There likely aren't many Detroit Red Wings fans who witnessed the entire legendary 2001-02 season, which culminated in the franchise’s 10th Stanley Cup, that would have predicted in October 2001 that a young Russian rookie named Pavel Datsyuk would soon become a household name.

Not only did he become one of the best Red Wings forwards in team history, but he became the 10th member of that iconic roster to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Washington Capitals team captain and fellow Russian countryman Alex Ovechkin, who will be a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee when his NHL career comes to a close, recently participated in Datsyuk’s farewell “Magic Game” at UMMC Arena in Yekaterinburg, Datsyuk's hometown.

The event saw multiple iconic Russian hockey talents take the ice, including Datsyuk's former Red Wings teammate Sergei Fedorov along with Ilya Kovalchuk, Alexey Morozov, and Maxim Afinogenov. Additionally, current NHL forward Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild took part.

Initially described as a "Farewell to Hockey" by Datsyuk himself, he scored twice while adding a pair of assists as part of a 13-8 win for his team. Following the game, Datsyuk took laps around the ice to wave to the crowd.

Ovechkin then spoke glowingly of Datsyuk, talking about the effect that he had on his own playing career.

“Of course, it’s sad,” Ovechkin said via MatchTV. “Because we played together for the national team and for Dynamo. Datsyuk was such a mentor, a role model. His work on and off the ice, his human qualities will be remembered for a lifetime."

"It’s a pity that such hockey players and people end their careers,” Ovechkin continued. “But today was a wonderful holiday. A very beautiful show that he put on for the fans. Everyone will remember this ‘The Magic Game’ for a long time. Especially since Pavel held it at his home, in Yekaterinburg."

Datsyuk, who compiled 314 goals with 604 assists in 953 career games with the Red Wings while helping them win the Stanley Cup both in 2002 and 2008, now serves as a developmental coach with the KHL's Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg.

