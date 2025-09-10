Sandin-Pellikka Ranked 21st in Controversial NHL Network Top 25 Prospects List

Red Wings prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka mentioned in controversial prospect rankings list made by NHL Network.

On Wednesday, NHL Network released their top 25 prospects in the league with some notable omissions that caught the eyes of many. The Detroit Red Wings only had one name on the list with defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka at 21st overall.

The list was curated by the Network's Research Department, which seems a bit confusing as most of the players on the list are pulled from this last year's draft mixed in with the same few names that every NHL prospect expert or insider has mentioned over the past few years. There's more players in the AHL and farm systems that are starting to show promise of being an impact player at the NHL level and are neglected for recency bias.

Detroit has several players in their prospect pipeline that were drafted higher, have better numbers at the junior level and have already shown more promise in their early development than some of the mentioned players. An example of this is Jacob Fowler over Red Wings prospect Trey Augustine.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

3 Red Wings Prospects That Could Make NHL Debut This Season

Exploring three Detroit Red Wings prospects that could make the jump to the NHL in the 2025-26 season.

The numbers of the Boston College netminder in Fowler are certainly impressive with a 57-13-3 record and a 1.90 goals against average. However, Augustine has routinely been Team USA's choice for a starting netminder in world tournaments as he's been on four different national teams compared to Fowler's one appearance in which he was outplayed by Augustine and started less games. Augustine was also taken ahead of Fowler in the same draft class, going 41st overall to the Red Wings while Fowler wasn't picked until the third round at 69th overall by the Montreal Canadiens.

Another example could be Nate Danielson, who was the ninth overall pick in the 2023 Draft and is already pushing for a main roster spot this upcoming season. He's significantly further into his development and has shown signs of being an impact player with his seamless transition to pro hockey this past season.

Putting up nearly 40 points as a rookie isn't easy and yet he remains off the list while Nashville's Brady Martin is at the 25 spot. It's hard to predict Martin's future as a young 18-year-old that has only played two seasons of junior hockey, Meanwhile, at 18 years old, Danielson put up 78 points compared to Martin's 72 last season.

There are still plenty of question marks surrounding younger players especially when it comes to potential regression or not living up to expectations, even for top-five picks. Martin, for example, was drafted early largely due to his playing style, which drew comparisons to Florida’s Sam Bennett. With Danielson, there’s little left to question as he’s proven himself to be a high-end prospect, ready to compete for an NHL spot this season, and based on how smoothly he transitioned to the AHL, he could make an immediate impact.

There are other names besides Danielson and Augustine that have been held off the list with the majority of the hockey community on X questioning it's legitimacy. Some are calling it just a graphic to help entertain hockey fans as the regular season nears with others calling the rankings "rage bait" meaning the post was just to incite a reaction out of viewers. The controversial rankings have certainly been effective in generating off-season conversation.

Red Wings’ Alleged Interest in Former Norris Trophy Winner Refuses to Go Away

While the Detroit Red Wings were among the more active teams in free agency this summer, none of their acquisitions can realistically be considered a major addition.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!