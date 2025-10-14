Senators’ Brady Tkachuk Out Four Weeks, Boosting Red Wings’ Playoff Hopes

Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk will miss four weeks with a hand injury, a blow for the Senators and a boost for the Red Wings as they aim to strengthen their wild-card hold.

It’s never good to see a star player go down but in the cutthroat Atlantic Division, every advantage counts. Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is expected to miss roughly four weeks after suffering a hand injury during Saturday’s game, and while that’s bad news in Canada’s capital, it could quietly benefit a certain team down I-75.

The Detroit Red Wings, sitting at 2-1-0 and holding the first wild card spot, have started the season strong. They don’t face Ottawa again until the new year, but with Tkachuk sidelined, the Sens could easily stumble through a tough early stretch. That, in turn, could help Detroit pad its position in the standings as the race for playoff spots begins to take shape.

Tkachuk isn’t just a big personality, he’s the driving force behind Ottawa’s attack. Last season, he potted 37 goals while piling up 294 hits, becoming the first player in NHL history to combine those marks in one campaign. He’s long been a top threat in high-danger areas, ranking among the NHL leaders in both high-danger shots (110) and high-danger goals last season.

So far this season, Tkachuk has notched 3 assists but the Senators still sit with a 1–2–0 record and with their captain out, Ottawa may struggle to maintain momentum. Meanwhile, Detroit may have a window to extend its cushion even though the Red Wings don’t face the Senators until after the new year, every dropped point by Ottawa now could help Detroit reinforce its place in the wild-card picture.

