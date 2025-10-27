Switched Up: Red Wings Announce Pair of Key Scheduling Updates

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of their centennial campaign, and thus far have accumulated a 6-3 record through the opening nine games, good for second overall in the Atlantic Division (with a game in hand on the first place Montreal Canadiens and third place Florida Panthers).

While the majority of their remaining 73 games remain unchanged in terms of their scheduling, the team has announced key time changes to a pair of games, the first of which is over a month away.

In the first place, Detroit's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 4, which was originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, has been pushed back 30 minutes and will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

National coverage for that contest will be provided by ESPN+ and Hulu.

Additionally, their matchup at Little Caesars Arena against the Philadelphia Flyers on April 9, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, has also been pushed back 30 minutes and is now set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Coverage for that game, which is Detroit's 79th of the season, can be seen on NBCSP and FanDuel Sports Detroit.

