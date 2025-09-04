The Forgotten Line: Three Junior Stars Redefined Dominance in a Golden Era of Detroit Hockey (1993)

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

Detroit's Young Gun Has Come Of Age - Mar. 26 1993 - Volume 46, Issue 27 - Jim Cressman

During an athlete’s career, he experiences peaks and valleys. But when you’re of the magnitude of this Peake, the valleys are few and far between.

It wasn’t always this way, but this W season Pat Peake has taken his game to its highest level. A star center with his hometown Detroit Jr. Red Wings, Peake has been the most dominate player in the Ontario League.

Consider his accomplishments:

■ With Peake in their lineup, the Jr. Wings were 27-13-4.

■ Without Peake, the Jr. Wings were 8-9-3. He missed three games while at the Washington Capitals’ training camp, seven while playing for the United States at the World Junior Championships, then 10 games with a shoulder separation.

■ The 19-year-old was the first OHL player this season to score 50 Agoals. in 33 games. They were the fastest 50 in OHL history. Tony Tanti held the previous mark, 35 games with Oshawa in 1980-81. They were the third-quickest 50 in Canadian Hockey League history behind Brandon’s Bill Derlago in 1977-78 and Laval’s Mario Lemieux in 1983-84, each in 27 games.

■ His 57 goals and 127 points in 44 games represented 24 per cent of the team’s goals, 53 per cent of the offense. Before the injury, Peake was on pace to eclipse OHL records for goals (87 by Windsor’s Ernie Godden in 1980-81) and points (192 by Ottawa’s Bobby Smith in 1977-78).

■ Peake centers Detroit’s Jr. Production Line with wingers Kevin Brown and Bob Wren. It has accounted for 114 goals and 293 points in 36 games.

■ He helped USA to a fourth-place finish at the 1993 WJC with 13 points in seven games. At the ’92 WJC, he led USA to a bronze medal.

■ At 19. he was among 26 people nominated as Michigan’s top sports figure for 1992. He was in with Detroit Red Wings’/Tigers’ owner Mike Hitch, University of Michigan basketball star Chris Webber and Olympic gold-medal diver Mark Lenzi.

Peake has also helped the Jr. Wings, in their third year, to first place in the Emms Division entering the final week of the regular season. They had been there since Nov. 8.

The Rochester, Mich., native was the first player in Detroit’s OHL history, the first pick overall in 1990. That draft provided the Wings-then known as the Ambassadors-with a perfect situation. Peake is a local boy, having played in the minor hockey system run by Compuware, owners of the team. He was also a legitimate choice for first overall.

PEAKE

“We envisioned him capable of getting points,” general manager Jim Rutherford said, “but we did not envision him being the leader or two-way player he is. That’s what’s going to make him a star in the NHL.”

The NHL could come as early as next season for Peake.

He was the Capitals’ first-round pick (14th overall) in 1991 and signed a contract last October that runs through the 1995-96 season.

“I never put a timetable on a player,” said Jack Button, the Capitals’ director of player personnel. “But Pat is going to play in the NHL and he has a chance to be outstanding. He’s more than a scorer. He gets as many assists as goals. And he’s valuable defensively.”

It wasn’t always that way. Some people questioned Peake’s drive his first two years, saying he relied only on his talent. There were also knocks against his defensive play.

“They were right,” Peake said. “It’s good to get knocked. My first couple of years I was never in great shape. Even in practice I was going through the motions. I wasn’t taking pride in both ends. I was just going north.

“I was probably one of the worst players at my first NHL camp (in 1991). I was just brutal. It was embarrassing. I figured it couldn’t be that much of a step… It’s a huge step.”

Peake took steps to prepare himself for a pro career last summer. He spent it in Washington, working out with some of the Capitals.

“It was the best summer of my life,” he said. “They have a strength coach and he helped me change babe fat into muscle.”

Button said Peake’s Wfe parents and his agent, Gene McBumey of Toronto, also get credit.

“Pat put himself to work and did it with their encouragement and no contract,” Button said. “They recognized the fact you have to grow mentally and physically.”

Peake said Wings’ coach Tom Webster has helped his career. Webster spent the three previous seasons coaching the Los Angeles Kings.

“He has shown me both ends of the ice,” Peake said. “He has been there and coached some of the best players in the game.”

Webster said he might have shown the way, but the rest was up to Peake.

“What impressed me is he applied himself at both ends of the ice,” Webster said. “He accepted the challenge to play on the defensive side.”

Wnen asked if Peake could step into the NHL today, Webster, said: “If given the opportunity, he would take advantage of it. He would do what’s necessary to adjust because he has certainly applied himself here.”

Trio shoot for top spot

The candidates for top player in the Canadian Hockey League this year are as different as night and Daigle.

One’s a teenage prodigy, the consensus No. 1 pick in the 1993 NHL draft. Another’s a young American leading the charge in Detroit. The third is the brother of an NHL star, trying to follow in big brother’s footsteps.

Alexandre Daigle of the QMJHL’s Victoriaville Tigres. Pat Peake of the OHL’s Detroit Jr. Red Wings and Valeri Bure of the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs are the best players in each league, according to a THN survey of scouts and media representatives.

Jason Krywulak of the Swift Current Broncos would have received consideration but is an overage player. Daigle has missed 17 games because of suspensions and duty at the World Junior Championships, but his impact on the Tigres and the league has been remarkable.

“What I like that sets him apart is his willingness to put a guy through the glass.” one scout said. “His style reminds me of Jeremy Roenick.”

Daigle had 41 goals and 124 points in 48 games.

Bure has spent the season making teams have second thoughts about letting him slide in the 1992 draft, when Montreal took him 33rd. He had 60 goals and 132 points in 59 games for Spokane.

“He’s playing a lot better than

most of the early first-round picks still in junior.” one scout said.

Here are favorites for the other major awards:

Top goalie: Manny Legace. Niagara Falls Thunder (OHL); Trevor Robins, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL); Jocelyn Thibault, Sherbrooke Faucons (QMJHL).

Top rookie: Maxim Bets. Spokane Chiefs (WHL); Steve Brule. St-Jean Lynx (QMJHL); Jeff O’Neill, Guelph Storm (OHL).

Top defenseman: Joel Bouchard. College Francais (QMJHL); Chris Pronger, Peterborough Petes (OHL); Michal Sykora. Tacoma Rockets (WHL).

