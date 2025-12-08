"There is A Deal To Be Made There": NHL Insider Believes Quinn Hughes Trade To Detroit is Possible

The Detroit Red Wings have been thrust into the spotlight in recent days as trade chatter intensifies around Vancouver Canucks captain and former Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes. What began as speculation has taken on new legitimacy after Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed that the Canucks have held discussions with both the Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils regarding potential trades for the 26-year-old star defenseman.

Friedman went as far as saying, “I do believe that if Vancouver and Detroit wanted to make a deal, I do believe there is a deal to be made there.” His recent reports around the proposed deal suggest that Vancouver's looking for a reliable center with all signs pointing to rookie Nate Danielson as being the most likely candidate to be the center that he is referring to as part of the deal.

While the potential cost of acquiring Hughes would be steep, the question looming largest for Red Wings fans is whether the elite defenseman would commit long-term to Detroit. Hughes is under contract through the end of next season, leaving his future beyond that point uncertain.

Friedman emphasized that the situation is murky, noting that nobody has a sense of what Hughes himself wants to do. Fellow insider Frank Seravalli echoed that sentiment, adding that Hughes does not appear to have a firm preference yet regarding his long-term destination. For Detroit, that ambiguity could either be a warning sign or an opening.

Detroit’s front office, led by GM Steve Yzerman, may see an opportunity to persuade Hughes that he could become the final foundational piece in the team’s ongoing rebuild. With emerging young talent at forward and solidifying depth on defense, Hughes could be positioned as the player who accelerates the Red Wings back into contender status.

At just 26, Hughes is already widely regarded as the greatest defenseman in Canucks history. Through 455 regular-season games, he has amassed 61 goals and 370 assists for 431 points, along with a career plus-25 rating. He holds Vancouver’s franchise records for both career points and career assists by a defenseman, surpassing longtime standout Alex Edler.

Hughes reached a new peak in the 2023–24 season, posting a career-high 92 points and earning the James Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman. His dominance cemented his status not only as Vancouver’s best blue-liner ever, but as one of the top offensive defensemen in the modern NHL.

Whether Hughes ultimately ends up in the Motor City, Vancouver or even New Jersey may hinge on which team can make the most compelling case for his long-term future.

