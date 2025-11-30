"They Have It In Them": Todd McLellan Appreciates Red Wings' Fight Despite Shootout Loss

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings have now gone four consecutive games without a victory, as they fell by a 4-3 final score on Saturday evening to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

They did manage to salvage a point after Michael Rasmussen capitalized on a nifty pass from Patrick Kane late in regulation with goaltender Cam Talbot on the bench for an extra attacker.

Head coach Todd McLellan said that he appreciated the fact that his team rebounded to secure a point.

“They have that in them,” McLellan said about the fight his players showed on Saturday. “I thought we got through the neutral zone a little bit better and established the forecheck in the second half of the game that we didn’t have earlier in the game. That gave us a little more confidence.”

However, the Red Wings will lament the fact that they failed to capitalize on five power-play opportunities, including one in overtime.

Dylan Larkin, who extended his personal point streak to four games with assists on both goals, appreciated the battle that his teammates showed in the final 20 minutes of play.

“It was good to get a point, we would have liked to get two, especially with the 4-on-3 in overtime, but we battled," Larkin said. "We stood up for each other, stood up for ourselves and I thought it was right there. It was a good battle game. A good game for us to maybe come together, show ourselves that we can play in different ways and when we’re not feeling well offensively, we can still play good defensively.”

The Red Wings and Bruins will once again face each other on Tuesday evening, this time at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

