Thriller: Red Wings Beat Maple Leafs In Final Pre-Season Tune-Up

There aren't many regular season games that offer as much excitement as what was provided on Saturday night in Detroit, but the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs made the most of things.

The Red Wings prevailed by a 6-5 final score in overtime in comeback fashion, capping the night and bringing a conclusion to the pre-season schedule before the beginning of the regular season later in the week.

Team captain Dylan Larkin netted the game-winning goal for the Red Wings, his second goal of the game and his third overall in pre-season play.

The Red Wings also got a pair of goals from potential rookie Michael Brandsegg-Nygård alon with tallies from Patrick Kane and Albert Johansson.

Detroit enjoyd a 42-25 advantage in shots, while also coming through with the man-advangage with three power-play goals.

