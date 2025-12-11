Todd McLellan Reinforces Game Management Necessity for Red Wings

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

One of the strongest messages that Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan wants his players to absorb is the need for game management, especially by doing all of the correct things while playing with the lead.

On Wednesday evening, the Red Wings built up a comfortable 4-0 lead over the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome before they saw it nearly evaporate. The Flames scored three times in the third period, making for a very sticky situation.

While the Red Wings ultimately came away with two points in the contest, McLellan knew it wasn't the best that they could play.

“We’re really happy that we got points, obviously when you’re on the road and playing in these buildings, it’s not an easy thing, but I certainly wouldn’t classify that as our A-game, even when we were up 4-0," McLellan said afterward. "Some of our game management skills came into question again."

"Good thing that Gibby was sharp, especially down the stretch.”

Forward Alex DeBrincat continued his usual presence as an offensive force for Detroit, scoring twice while adding an assist to become Detroit's points leader with 34.

Like McLellan, DeBrincat knows there are still things for his club to clean up on the defensive side of things.

Definitely some stuff to clean up, but overall, we put ourselves in a good position to win that game,” he said. “Obviously, not ideal to give up three (goals) in the third, but that’s the way it goes. We had four up on the board, and usually that wins you games."

"I think we can clean up a little bit in our D-zone and cut off some things earlier than we were. I think we’ll spend more time in the O-zone if we do that."

DeBrincat and the Red Wings will play the fifth of their six-game road swing on Thursaay evening against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

