Top 50 Detroit Red Wings Of All-Time

Top 50 - Detroit Red Wings - Sept. 25 2017 - Collector's Edition Issue - Ken Campbell

CONSIDER THIS. Only four players in NHL history have played more than 1,500 games, while doing so all for the same franchise. And three of them – Alex Delvecchio, Steve Yzerman and Nicklas Lidstrom – did it with the Detroit Red Wings. (Shane Doan is the other.) The Wings have had some of the game’s greatest individual talents and they stuck around for a very long time. Detroit has won the majority of its 11 Stanley Cups in three clusters, two in the 1930s, the dynasty of the 1950s and the one that came along more than 40 years later. It should come as no surprise the players on those teams dominate the list of top players.

1 GORDIE HOWE

POS | RW YEARS | 1946-71 GP | 1,687 G | 786 A | 1,023 P | 1,809

WHEN YOU’RE THIS great, they call you Mister. And Howe, who was just as well known as ‘Mr. Hockey,’ earned every bit of the enormous respect he received, both from the fans whom he treated like royalty and opponents whom he treated like an annoyance.

No player in the history of the game better combined the artistry and brute physicality of hockey better than Howe. The rare feat of a goal, assist and a fight in the same game is named after him. But so are numerous schools and a $48-million bridge that will link Canada to the United States at the Windsor-Detroit border. You don’t garner that kind of respect unless you’re one of the most durable and consistently brilliant athletes in the annals of professional sports. Howe scored at least 20 goals for 22 straight years in the NHL. He scored more points in the NHL after he turned 30 than he did before. When he was 41, he scored three more goals than years he had spent on Earth. There has never been anyone better in Detroit, and there very likely never will.

2 NICKLAS LIDSTROM

POS | D YEARS | 1991-2012 GP | 1,564 G | 264 A | 878 P | 1,142

IF GORDIE HOWE is the epitome of enduring excellence for the Red Wings at forward, Lidstrom is his equal on the blueline. And like Howe, Lidstrom was more dominant in his 30s than he was in his 20s. It’s hard to believe he didn’t win his first Norris Trophy until he was 31 – after three straight runner-up finishes – but it’s easy to believe he was good enough to win six more after that.

There have been better defensemen in NHL history – not many, mind you – but there were none who played with the steadiness and poise Lidstrom did for as long as he did. The Red Wings won their Cups largely on the strength of their uber-talented forwards, but it was Lidstrom who started many of the plays by getting the puck out of danger and up to those forwards.

3 STEVE YZERMAN

POS | C YEARS | 1983-2006 GP | 1,514 G | 692 A | 1,063 P | 1,755

MARK MESSIER IS regarded as the greatest leader the game has ever seen, but not far behind him on that list is Yzerman. Like Howe and Lidstrom, Yzerman enjoyed a long career that was defined by a sustained level of superior play and the respect he garnered from teammates and opponents. It’s a testament to Yzerman that the No. 19 has evolved into one of the most revered numbers in the game.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Yzerman’s career was how he seamlessly made the transition from one of the league’s most brilliant offensive talents to one of the greatest two-way players. And as dominant as Howe was, it bears mentioning Yzerman finished only 54 points behind Howe in Detroit, despite playing 173 fewer games.

4 TERRY SAWCHUK

POS | G YEARS | 1950-55, 1957-64, 1968-69 RECORD | 351-243-132 GAA | 2.44 SP | n/a

Regarded by many as the greatest goalie ever, Sawchuk is also one of the game’s most prominent tragic figures. At the top of most Detroit goaltending categories, he backstopped the Wings to three Stanley Cups in the 1950s.

5 TED LINDSAY

POS | LW YEARS | 1944-57, 1964-65 GP | 862 G | 335 A | 393 P | 728

Again with the respect. The NHLPA changed the name of the trophy it gives to the player-voted MVP from that of a prime minister to Lindsay. ‘Terrible’ Ted Lindsay to opponents, he was anything but for the Red Wings.

6 RED KELLY

POS | D YEARS | 1947-60 GP | 846 G | 162 A | 310 P | 472

Before becoming one of the greatest two-way centers in history in Toronto, Kelly was an alltime great on the blueline in Detroit. A huge factor in their four-Cup ’50s dynasty, Kelly inspired and won the first-ever Norris Trophy in 1954.

7 SERGEI FEDOROV

POS | C YEARS | 1990-2003 GP | 908 G | 400 A | 554 P | 954

He was as outstanding offensively as he was in his own end. Won three Cups, a Hart, a Pearson and two Selkes.

8 ALEX DELVECCHIO

POS | C YEARS | 1951-74 GP | 1,549 G | 456 A | 825 P | 1,281

Known for durability and gentlemanly play, he never seemed to mind being stuck in Howe’s shadow.

9 SID ABEL

POS | C YEARS | 1938-52 GP | 570 G | 184 A | 279 P | 463

‘The Production Line’ pivot won the Hart in 1948-49. ‘Old Bootnose’ is one of seven Wings with retired numbers.

10 PAVEL DATSYUK

POS | C YEARS | 2001-16 GP | 953 G | 314 A | 604 P | 918

‘The Magic Man’ was a highlight reel whose attention to detail and defense kept him from putting up huge stats.

11 MARCEL PRONOVOST

POS | D YEARS | 1950-65 GP | 983 G | 80 A | 217 P | 297

A blueline stalwart on the Wings’ 1950s dynasty, he was compared to Eddie Shore. Played in Cup final eight times.

12 EBBIE GOODFELLOW

POS | C YEARS | 1929-43 GP | 557 G | 134 A | 190 P | 324

Equally adept at forward and defense, he led Detroit to three Cups and was the first Wing to win the Hart Trophy.

13 HENRIK ZETTERBERG

POS | LW YEARS | 2002-PRESENT GP | 1,000 G | 326 A | 578 P | 904

The last active link to their most recent dynasty. Yet another player who always excelled at both ends of the ice.

14 NORM ULLMAN

POS | C YEARS | 1955-68 GP | 875 G | 324 A | 434 P | 758

An adept stickhandler and forechecker. Led the Wings in goals three times in the 1960s, with Howe in the lineup.

15 JACK STEWART

POS | D YEARS | 1938-50 GP | 502 G | 30 A | 79 P | 109

Earned nickname ‘Black Jack’ for his penchant for hitting hard and clean. Two Cups, three-time first-team all-star.

16 SYD HOWE

POS | LW YEARS | 1935-46 GP | 513 G | 188 A | 247 P | 435

No relation to Gordie, but he also made his mark as an offensive player and won three Stanley Cups in Detroit.

17 BRENDAN SHANAHAN

POS | LW YEARS | 1996-2006 GP | 716 G | 309 A | 324 P | 633

Nine years in Detroit, scored 30-plus goals seven times and recorded 100 or more PIMs eight times.

18 BILL QUACKENBUSH

POS | D YEARS | 1942-49 GP | 313 G | 40 A | 89 P | 129

One of the cleanest players of all-time, he was the first defenseman in NHL history to win the Lady Byng Trophy.

19 HERBIE LEWIS

POS | LW YEARS | 1928-39 GP | 483 G | 148 A | 161 P | 309

One of the fastest skaters in the early era, he also played for Detroit under the Cougars and Falcons monikers.

20 LARRY AURIE

POS | RW YEARS | 1927-39 GP | 489 G | 147 A | 129 P | 276

A heart-and-soul player with talent, he was a huge factor in franchise’s first two Stanley Cup titles in 1936 and ’37.

21 CHRIS OSGOOD

POS | G YEARS | 1993-2001, 2005-11 RECORD | 317-149-75 GAA | 2.49 SP | .905

Sits second only to Sawchuk in games played, minutes, wins and shutouts. Was No. 1 man on two Cup winners.

22 KRIS DRAPER

POS | C YEARS | 1993-2011 GP | 1,137 G | 158 A | 203 P | 361

Unheralded contributor to the Wings’ most recent Cup dynasty, he won the Selke and centered ‘The Grind Line.’

23 SLAVA KOZLOV

POS | LW YEARS | 1991-2001 GP | 607 G | 202 A | 213 P | 415

A key but lesser-known member of ‘The Russian Five,’ he won two Cups with solid play and production.

24 GARY BERGMAN

POS | D YEARS | 1964-73, 1974-75 GP | 706 G | 60 A | 243 P | 303

Never won a Cup in Detroit but was a steady blueline presence on teams that struggled after the 1950s dynasty.

25 ROGER CROZIER

POS | G YEARS | 1963-70 RECORD | 131-121-41 GAA | 2.93 SP | .903

First goalie to win Conn Smythe Trophy and first player to do so on a losing team. He also won the Calder Trophy.

26 TOMAS HOLMSTROM

LW, 1996-2012; 1,026-243-287-530

One of six with 4 Cups and 1,000 GP as Wing

27 MARTY PAVELICH

LW, 1947-57; 634-93-159-252

Rocket Richard’s shadow retired in his prime

28 HARRY LUMLEY

G, 1943-50; 163-105-56, 2.75

Debuted as Wing at 17, led NHL in wins twice

29 CHRIS CHELIOS

D, 1999-2009; 578-21-131-152

Became Wing at 37, first-team all-star at 40

30 REED LARSON

D, 1977-86; 708-188-382-570

Six 20-goal years, top 10 in shots six times

31 VLADIMIR KONSTANTINOV

D, 1991-97; 446-47-128-175

Fearless hitter was plus-185 in six seasons

32 JOHN OGRODNICK

LW, 1980-87, ’92-93; 558-265-281-546

First-team star had 176 goals in 4-year span

33 NIKLAS KRONWALL

D, 2003-present; 795-76-302-378

Big banger NHL-best plus-16 in ’08 Cup run

34 NORMIE SMITH

G, 1934-45; 76-71-31, 2.26

Retro 1936 playoff MVP had 92-save shutout

35 MICKEY REDMOND

RW, 1971-76; 317-177-133-310

Third ever with back-to-back 50-goal years

36 NICK LIBETT

LW, 1968-79; 861-217-250-467

Two-way ironman scored 20-plus six times

37 IGOR LARIONOV

C, 1995-2000, ’00-03; 539-89-308-397

Was oldest player to score in Cup final at 41

38 MARCEL DIONNE

C, 1971-75; 309-139-227-366

Detroit’s career leader in points per game

39 GERARD GALLANT

LW, 1985-93; 563-207-260-467

30-plus goals, 200-plus PIMs 4 years in row

40 BRUCE MACGREGOR

C, 1961-71; 673-151-184-335

Speedster fourth in NHL goals in 1966-67

41 JIMMY HOWARD

G, 2006-present; 199-124-54, 2.43, .915

Calder runner-up top 10 in wins, SP 4 times

42 WARREN GODFREY

D, 1955-62, ’63-68; 528-23-77-100

Steady blueliner wore 8 numbers in Detroit

43 JOHAN FRANZEN

LW, 2005-present; 602-187-183-370

GWG beast led NHL in playoff goals in ’08

44 BOB PROBERT

LW, 1985-94; 474-114-145-259

29 goals, sixth-highest PIMs ever in 1987-88

45 KIRK MALTBY

RW, 1996-2010; 908-107-115-222

‘Grind Line’ pillar 5th in playoff GP for Wings

46 STEVE CHIASSON

D, 1986-94; 461-67-200-267

QB’d power play and battled in the alleys

47 MIKE VERNON

G, 1994-97; 53-24-14, 2.40, .898

Won Smythe and 30 of 42 playoff games

48 PAUL COFFEY

D, 1993-96; 231-46-193-239

Norris winner 5th in Wings’ points per game

49 MUD BRUNETEAU

RW, 1935-46; 411-139-138-277

Three-time champ ended longest NHL game

50 DARREN MCCARTY

RW, 1993-2004, ’08-09; 659-120-155-275

One of 3 Wings with 4 rings and 1,000 PIMs

